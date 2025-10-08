A Florida man has reportedly been arrested in connection with the deadly Pacific Palisades Fire in Los Angeles that killed 12 people in January. It is suspected that he intentionally ignited the devastating blaze. The US Attorney’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Los Angeles Police Department are expected to announce additional details regarding a “significant development” related to the investigation in a news conference on Wednesday (Oct 8).

Reuters reported, citing a law enforcement official, that the man is facing three federal criminal charges related to the fire. The arrest came after an extensive investigation into the disaster by the Los Angeles field division of the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); the Los Angeles Fire Department; and the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Palisades fire, which started in early January, burned down more than 23,000 acres (9,308 hectares), destroying about 6,000 structures around Los Angeles and resulting in damages of about $150 billion.

