Mali President dissolves constitutional court; reformation process starts next week

Amid rising anti-government protests in the country, Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has announced the dissolution of the constitutional court on Saturday.

The decision came after the protestors in the country had been demanding resignation of the President over various allegations of corruption and for handling the country;s economy in a bad way.

The constitutional court had been the centre of debate almost for the pas three months after it overturned provisional results for a parliamentary poll, triggering protests in several cities in the African country's latest crisis.

"I have decided to repeal the licences of the remaining members of the constitutional court... this de facto dissolution of the court will enable us, from next week, to ask relevant authorities to nominate new members so that the reformed court can quickly help us find solutions to the disputes arising from the legislative elections," the president said in a television address.

The statement was issued after the Malian Prime Minister Boubou Cisse promised citizens to form an open government. "The president and I remain open to dialogue. I will very quickly set up an executive with the intention of being open to facing the challenges of the day," he said.