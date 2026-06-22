/Major blast at Qatar LNG facility hurts 54; massive search underway for 18 missing

An explosion at a factory in Qatar injured 54 people and left 18 missing, the Gulf state's interior ministry said Monday (June 22). A "technical incident" caused the blast on Sunday in Qatar's Ras Laffan industrial zone, the ministry said, adding that authorities were searching for the missing.

An AFP journalist 20 kilometres (12 miles) away saw flames illuminating the night sky and a plume of smoke rising from the area, home to the world's largest liquefied natural gas hub.

Ras Laffan had already been badly damaged in the US-Iran war, with Iranian strikes targeting Gulf energy infrastructure and forcing Qatar to halt gas production.