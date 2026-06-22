Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Major blast at Qatar LNG facility hurts 54; massive search underway for 18 missing

Major blast at Qatar LNG facility hurts 54; massive search underway for 18 missing

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 08:47 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 08:47 IST
Major blast at Qatar LNG facility hurts 54; massive search underway for 18 missing

Major blast at Qatar LNG facility hurts 54; massive search underway for 18 missing Photograph: (Credit: X/@clashreport)

Story highlights

A massive explosion at a Qatar gas facility has left 54 people injured and 18 missing. The Ministry of Interior reports that emergency services are actively conducting search and rescue operations following the industrial blast. Read the latest updates on the investigation.

An explosion at a factory in Qatar injured 54 people and left 18 missing, the Gulf state's interior ministry said Monday (June 22). A "technical incident" caused the blast on Sunday in Qatar's Ras Laffan industrial zone, the ministry said, adding that authorities were searching for the missing.

An AFP journalist 20 kilometres (12 miles) away saw flames illuminating the night sky and a plume of smoke rising from the area, home to the world's largest liquefied natural gas hub.

Ras Laffan had already been badly damaged in the US-Iran war, with Iranian strikes targeting Gulf energy infrastructure and forcing Qatar to halt gas production.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Share on twitter

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

Trending Topics