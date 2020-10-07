Main officer accused in killing of George Floyd released on bail

The main officer charged in the killing of George Floyd, the African American man whose death sparked a mass protest movement, was released Wednesday on a million-dollar bail, court records showed.

The 44-year-old white officer is to face trial in March along with three former colleagues over Floyd's death in Minneapolis, which triggered the largest US anti-racism movement since the 1960s.

Also read: What really played out between the police and George Floyd in his final moments

Chauvin was filmed on May 25 pressing his knee on handcuffed Floyd's neck until he passed out on the street.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had asked a judge to dismiss murder charges against him in the death of George Floyd on August 30.

According to the court papers submitted by Chauvin's attorney earlier, there is not probable cause to support charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. They argued that Floyd's alleged drug use, not the improper use of force by the officer, was to blame for his death.

Prosecutors are seeking stiffer-than-usual sentences for four former US police officers charged over the killing of George Floyd, arguing that they showed "particular cruelty" to the handcuffed African American.

Also read: Minneapolis to name stretch of street for George Floyd

The 46-year-old resident of Minneapolis, Minnesota died in May after being pinned to the pavement under the knee of white officer Derek Chauvin as Floyd gasped that he could not breathe.

The case is proceeding amid renewed fury over police violence against African Americans, galvanized by the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin this week.

"George Floyd, the victim, was particularly vulnerable because officers had already handcuffed him behind his back and then placed him chest down on the pavement, and Mr. Floyd clearly and repeatedly told the officers he could not breathe," the court documents state.

Chauvin inflicted "particular cruelty," as well as "gratuitous pain" as he abused his position of authority, prosecutors allege.