Macron calls for climate deal 'that matches the urgency'

AFP
Paris, France Published: Aug 09, 2021, 10:27 PM(IST)

French President Emmanuel Macron (File Photo) Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

Macron called for a deal that matches the gravity of the situation as predicted by the recent UN Climate Change report

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for a deal at the UN November climate conference that matches the gravity of the situation, after a new report underlined the dire peril posed by climate change.

"The time for outrage is behind us... In November, in Glasgow, let's seal a deal that matches the urgency," he wrote on Twitter after the UN report warned that global warming will see Earth's average temperature reach 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels around 2030.

