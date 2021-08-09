Macron calls for climate deal 'that matches the urgency'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for a deal at the UN November climate conference that matches the gravity of the situation, after a new report underlined the dire peril posed by climate change.

"The time for outrage is behind us... In November, in Glasgow, let's seal a deal that matches the urgency," he wrote on Twitter after the UN report warned that global warming will see Earth's average temperature reach 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels around 2030.

Le rapport du GIEC est sans appel. À nouveau. Le temps de l’indignation est derrière nous.

Accord de Paris, neutralité carbone au niveau européen, loi climat… La France restera du côté de ceux qui agissent. En novembre, à Glasgow, scellons un accord à la hauteur de l’urgence! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 9, 2021 ×

