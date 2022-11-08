Lunar eclipse November 2022 Live updates: Know the deets here

File photo Photograph: AFP
Lunar eclipse November 2022 Live: As regions of the world get ready to witness the last lunar eclipse of the year, WION brings you latest updates about the celestial event.
Nov 08, 2022, 02:28 PM (IST)
Having difficulty viewing the total lunar eclipse? No worries.
Telescopes and observatories around the world have they lenses glued to the Moon. You can watch the eclipse Live when it starts.
Here's the Live stream of Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.
Nov 08, 2022, 01:47 PM (IST)
The lunar eclipse is set to begin at 2:39 IST on November 8. The totality will start at 3:46 pm. The phase of totality will end at 5:12 pm. But the partial phase of the eclipse will continue till 6.19 pm
Nov 08, 2022, 01:42 PM (IST)
Not quite, Sunrays refracted from Earth's atmosphere would cast some light on the lunar disc. So even a total lunar eclipse is not 'total' per se. But most of the lunar disc will get covered and part of it which doesn't, will assume a reddish hue. And it will be a sight to behold!
Nov 08, 2022, 01:37 PM (IST)
It is not only that last lunar eclipse of the year but also last lunar eclipse before the year 2025. So you better catch this one!
Nov 08, 2022, 01:34 PM (IST)
Lunar eclipse takes place when Earth comes between the Moon and the Sun in a way that Earth's shadow falls on the Moon. Depending on the coverage, the lunar eclipse can be partial or total.
Nov 08, 2022, 01:31 PM (IST)
NASA has come to the rescue of those who want to find out whether they are in eclipse viewing area.
A total lunar eclipse – sometimes called a #BloodMoon – is set to peak Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 5:17am ET (1017 UTC). It's the last one until 2025.— NASA (@NASA) November 7, 2022
Find out if you’re in an eclipse viewing area or watch it live with @NASAMoon experts: https://t.co/wm937tJHVe pic.twitter.com/CIOwcjyb6p
Nov 08, 2022, 12:55 PM (IST)
Watch this space for more.