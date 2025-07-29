/Trump calls Sadiq Khan a 'Nasty Person' — London Mayor fires back with grace

In a recent transatlantic bout, London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, has responded to US President Donald Trump's latest remark of ‘nasty person'. Mayor Sadiq Khan dealt the latest jab by welcoming US President Trump to London. His office responded that Mr Trump would find a vibrant, diverse London among the strong headwinds of right-wing populism.

While addressing a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump was asked if he would visit the British Capital, London. In response, Trump said, ”I’m not a fan of your mayor. I think he’s done a terrible job... the Mayor of London... a nasty person,” Karmer sitting beside interrupted Trump, “He is my friend”. Trump immediately added, “But I would certainly visit London.”

The mayor Khan's spokesperson responded more quietly, targeting the anti-immigrant values of Trump, "Sadiq is delighted that President Trump wants to come to the greatest city in the world. He’d see how our diversity makes us stronger, not weaker; richer, not poorer. Perhaps these are the reasons why a record number of Americans have applied for British citizenship under his Presidency”

This is not the first time Trump has attacked Mayor Sadiq Khan. During his first term, Trump has called Khan a “stone-cold loser” and “very dumb”, citing crime and terrorism in London. Khan also did not withhold his feelings; he called Trump the “poster boy for racists”. The two share differing opinions on immigration, identity and political values.