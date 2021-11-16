LIVE updates: US President Biden, Chinese President Xi hold virtual summit

Biden and Xi will be meeting virtually on Tuesday morning Photograph: AFP
As US President Biden and Chinese President Xi hold the much-awaited virtual summit, several issues may come up as the two leaders look to smoothen ties frayed over trade wars and tensions over Taiwan.
China sent a record number of warplanes to Taiwan last month amid mounting concerns over regional security. US and China have also repeatedly clashed over the South China Sea issue.
The relations between the two countries reached a new low as the US, Australia and Britain openly formed a new alliance - AUKUS - to contain China.
The US has over the years clamped down on Chinese tech companies citing national security issues. The Biden administration continued the policy as it revoked China Telecom's licence to operate in the United States.
The Uyghur issue in China's Xinjiang region and row over the origin of the coronavirus has also dented relations between the two countries.
Nov 16, 2021, 01:00 AM
Xi Jinping sets conciliatory tone ahead of Biden talks
Relations between the United States and China have deteriorated sharply in recent years, with the US worried about Xi's assertive push both at home and abroad.
Nov 16, 2021, 12:57 AM
US, China trade Taiwan warnings ahead of Biden-Xi summit
The virtual meeting of presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping comes against a backdrop of rising tensions -- in part over Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by Beijing, but also over trade, human rights and other issues.
Nov 16, 2021, 12:56 AM
Ahead of Biden & Xi’s virtual meeting, China warns US to back off on Taiwan support
In a phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday to discuss preparations for the meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned of the dangers of US actions that might seem supportive of “Taiwan independence”.
Nov 16, 2021, 12:54 AM
It’s time to get honest about the Biden doctrine
On the values-based side of the foreign policy ledger, a growing number of observers insist that the real Biden Doctrine is to preserve and prove “the supremacy of democracy” worldwide.