Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates | Kyiv ready to continue grain exports despite Russia's exit: Zelensky

Belarus on Monday said that it shot a Ukrainian drone down on the border between the two countries, days after Minsk confirmed the arrival of Russian Wagner fighters on its territory.

"A border security unit on duty on the Dnipro River discovered a drone that had violated the state border from Ukrainian territory," The Belarusian border committee said, according to AFP news agency.

"The drone was used for the reconnaissance of the border area of the Republic of Belarus."

It said the drone was intercepted in the Braginsky area in the south-eastern corner of Belarus, where the Dnipro River flows near the border between the two neighbours.