LIVE Ukraine war: Putin says 'terrorists' shot at civilians in southern Russia

Reuters reported that residents from the area surrounding Bakhmut arrived in the Russian-controlled city of Shakhtarsk in Ukraine's Donetsk region on Thursday.

Yelena Vyacheslavskaya and her husband Sergei Vyacheslavskiy lived near Bakhmut, the eastern Ukrainian city that became an area of long and intense battles between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Pro-Russian head of Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin said: "You know we see it all. We are trying to liberate our settlements as fast as possible. We understand what one has to go through. Unfortunately, we have had such experiences - when we liberated Mariupol and Volnovakha. I am sure that many of you want to get back to your homes as soon as possible. Do not worry about the city - they enemy will destroy everything they can. Our task is to rebuild and make the city even better."