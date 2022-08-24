LIVE: Ukraine celebrates Independence Day, Zelensky vows to retake annexed Crimea

Ukrainian Army Photograph: AFP
Ukraine celebrates its independence day on August 24 amid reports of Russian attacks. This year marks 31 years since the country broke free from the Soviet Union and six months of the war with Russia. The United States intelligence agencies have warned their citizens in Ukraine about upcoming attacks while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to retake its annexed Crimea peninsula by any means necessary and added that Kyiv would consult with countries before taking such action.
Aug 24, 2022, 09:18 AM (IST)
Aug 24, 2022, 09:34 AM (IST)
The United States has been a massive ally for Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Russia and the White House said on Tuesday that they will provide $3 billion in fresh military aid to Kyiv to train and equip the Ukrainian fighters for years to come.
Aug 24, 2022, 09:54 AM (IST)
United Nations have expressed their concern about plans by Russian-backed authorities to hold trials for captured Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol. The region is completely under Russian control and the UN believes that the trials will not be fair to the Prisoners of War.