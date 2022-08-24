LIVE: Ukraine celebrates Independence Day, Zelensky vows to retake annexed Crimea

highlights

Ukraine celebrates its independence day on August 24 amid reports of Russian attacks. This year marks 31 years since the country broke free from the Soviet Union and six months of the war with Russia. The United States intelligence agencies have warned their citizens in Ukraine about upcoming attacks while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to retake its annexed Crimea peninsula by any means necessary and added that Kyiv would consult with countries before taking such action.