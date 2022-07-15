LIVE Global Economy Updates: Recession, Cost of living crisis, Inflation, Market developments

Latest market developments Photograph: Reuters
It has been exacerbated by a perfect storm of Covid pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and tussles between China and the West. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has predicted that the world economy will grow 3 percent this year, much less than the 4.5 percent expected earlier.
Here's a ready reckoner of what this live blog will cover:
Cost of living crisis
The pandemic and war in Ukraine have triggered a global cost-of-living crisis, rapidly putting a dent in household budgets. From New Zealand to Nigeria to the UK, food prices have gone up and incomes have fallen. This has important implications for poverty and hunger levels, educational attainment and energy access.
Supply chain bottlenecks
The global supply chain crisis emerged in 2021 as a consequence of the Covid pandemic that severely affected global shipments, causing worldwide shortages and affecting consumption patterns. The experts predict that the shortage is expected to last for another two to three years as a result of strict Covid testing protocols imposed on China’s biggest ports following a local outbreak.
Inflation and fuel price hikes
According to a Reuters poll of over 500 economists, higher commodity prices and an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war would cause massive spike in inflation rates across the globe. Global oil and gas prices have soared after Russia invaded Ukraine over fears of supply disruptions. International oil prices jumped to a 13-year high of USD 140 per barrel in March before shedding some of the gains. Brent was trading at USD 101.73 per barrel on Thursday.
Grain shortage and hunger crisis
The war in Ukraine has not only caused commodity price shock, but has also led to a severe shortage of food. Ukraine and Russia jointly account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, of which Ukraine's contribution is nearly 10 per cent. In 2019, Ukraine accounted for 16 per cent of the world's corn supplies and 42% of sunflower oil, according to UN data. The current blockade of Ukraine and stockpiling of grain by some countries have caused shortages in countries that are already hit by food insecurity.
Low GDP numbers
The chief of the International Monetary Fund has warned that the outlook for the global economy has "darkened significantly" in recent months. The IMF hinted that the agency would be downgrading its forecasts for global growth for both 2022 and 2023 later this month, after warning in April that its forecast of 3.6 per cent was likely to be revised downwards. China's economic growth slowed sharply in the second quarter, registering a tepid 0.4% from a year earlier in the April-June quarter, official data showed on Friday. That was the worst showing for the world's second-biggest economy since the data series began in 1992, excluding a 6.9% contraction in the first quarter of 2020 due to the initial COVID shock.
Stock market crash
The uncertainty of the Russian war, recession in US and soaring gas prices across the world had the global stock markets tumbling with no relief in sight.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.53% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.82%.
On Wall Street, stock indexes tumbled on Thursday after weaker-than-expected earnings from big US banks JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley underscored growing fears of a sharp economic downturn.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.46%, the S&P 500 lost 0.30% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.03%.
Political instability
Inflation and political instability have led to chaos across the world, especially in Sri Lanka and Pakistan where the ruling governments were thrown out over failure to control inflation. Even in some developed countries like UK and Italy, the cost of living crisis has contributed to a political crisis, forcing their leaders to resign.
This live blog will look into all these aspects, as and when they happen.
Jul 15, 2022, 10:54 AM (IST)
Asian stocks hit a two-year low on Friday and were heading for a weekly loss, while the dollar was set for its third week of gains as a fresh slew of rate hikes around the world deepened concerns about the outlook for global economic growth, reports Reuters news agency.
China's economy nosedived sharply in the second quarter, according to data released on Friday, while annual growth also slowed significantly, as a result of widespread COVID lockdowns
Jul 15, 2022, 10:52 AM (IST)
According to Bank of America economists, US will fall into a recession over the next year.
Jul 15, 2022, 10:49 AM (IST)
The Indian rupee has fallen for four consecutive sessions, reaching a new record low of 79.90 while recovering by seven paise during the day on Thursday.
On Thursday, the rupee plunged 9 paise to close at a new all-time low of 79.90 against the US dollar, according to news agency PTI.
Bloomberg showed on Wednesday that the rupee was last changing hands at 79.8788 per dollar, edging closer to the 80 mark.
Jul 15, 2022, 10:47 AM (IST)
The 5-Star Movement, one of the Italian ruling government coalition's members, announced on Thursday that it will not participate in a parliamentary confidence vote. This puts Prime Minister Mario Draghi's coalition government in danger of collapsing. Reuters reported that Draghi himself has also announced that he would not lead an administration without 5-Star's participation.
Jul 15, 2022, 10:46 AM (IST)
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday that Russia's war in Ukraine posed the "greatest challenge" to the global economy, as G20 ministers prepare to start talks in Indonesia.
"Our greatest challenge today comes from Russia," she told a news conference on the resort island of Bali ahead of a meeting between finance ministers from the world's top economies and central bank governors on Friday and Saturday.
"The international community must be clear-eyed about the economic and humanitarian consequences of his (President Vladimir Putin's) war."
The conflict caused rapid inflation at a time when the world was struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, endangering the gains of the past two years and threatening widespread hunger and poverty.