LIVE Global Economy Updates: Recession, Cost of living crisis, Inflation, Market developments

highlights LIVE Global Economy Updates: The global economy is facing massive headwinds over inflation, recession, stock market crash, and currency depreciation across countries. Welcome to WION live blog on the world economy and business.

It has been exacerbated by a perfect storm of Covid pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and tussles between China and the West. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has predicted that the world economy will grow 3 percent this year, much less than the 4.5 percent expected earlier.

Here's a ready reckoner of what this live blog will cover:

Cost of living crisis

The pandemic and war in Ukraine have triggered a global cost-of-living crisis, rapidly putting a dent in household budgets. From New Zealand to Nigeria to the UK, food prices have gone up and incomes have fallen. This has important implications for poverty and hunger levels, educational attainment and energy access.

Supply chain bottlenecks

The global supply chain crisis emerged in 2021 as a consequence of the Covid pandemic that severely affected global shipments, causing worldwide shortages and affecting consumption patterns. The experts predict that the shortage is expected to last for another two to three years as a result of strict Covid testing protocols imposed on China’s biggest ports following a local outbreak.

Inflation and fuel price hikes

According to a Reuters poll of over 500 economists, higher commodity prices and an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war would cause massive spike in inflation rates across the globe. Global oil and gas prices have soared after Russia invaded Ukraine over fears of supply disruptions. International oil prices jumped to a 13-year high of USD 140 per barrel in March before shedding some of the gains. Brent was trading at USD 101.73 per barrel on Thursday.

Grain shortage and hunger crisis

The war in Ukraine has not only caused commodity price shock, but has also led to a severe shortage of food. Ukraine and Russia jointly account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, of which Ukraine's contribution is nearly 10 per cent. In 2019, Ukraine accounted for 16 per cent of the world's corn supplies and 42% of sunflower oil, according to UN data. The current blockade of Ukraine and stockpiling of grain by some countries have caused shortages in countries that are already hit by food insecurity.

Low GDP numbers

The chief of the International Monetary Fund has warned that the outlook for the global economy has "darkened significantly" in recent months. The IMF hinted that the agency would be downgrading its forecasts for global growth for both 2022 and 2023 later this month, after warning in April that its forecast of 3.6 per cent was likely to be revised downwards. China's economic growth slowed sharply in the second quarter, registering a tepid 0.4% from a year earlier in the April-June quarter, official data showed on Friday. That was the worst showing for the world's second-biggest economy since the data series began in 1992, excluding a 6.9% contraction in the first quarter of 2020 due to the initial COVID shock.

Stock market crash

The uncertainty of the Russian war, recession in US and soaring gas prices across the world had the global stock markets tumbling with no relief in sight.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.53% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.82%.

On Wall Street, stock indexes tumbled on Thursday after weaker-than-expected earnings from big US banks JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley underscored growing fears of a sharp economic downturn.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.46%, the S&P 500 lost 0.30% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.03%.

Political instability

Inflation and political instability have led to chaos across the world, especially in Sri Lanka and Pakistan where the ruling governments were thrown out over failure to control inflation. Even in some developed countries like UK and Italy, the cost of living crisis has contributed to a political crisis, forcing their leaders to resign.

This live blog will look into all these aspects, as and when they happen.