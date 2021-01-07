Live: Capitol Hill violence — Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress

US Capitol Police stand guard on a plaza surrounding the Capitol before Congress meets to certify the electoral college vote for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington. Photograph: Reuters
Jan 07, 2021, 09.07 AM
We are getting reports that some cabinet members are holding preliminary talks about invoking the 25th amendment to remove @realDonaldTrump from office.— WION (@WIONews) January 7, 2021
Is it accurate to say that President Trump incited his supporters to do this? Here's what @rlocker12 told @PriyankaSh25 pic.twitter.com/fKyl0jUYBk
Jan 07, 2021, 09.06 AM
.@Facebook barred US President @realDonaldTrump from posting over messages it said were promoting violence as his supporters stormed the #USCapitol https://t.co/NWkWpgBt2x— WION (@WIONews) January 7, 2021
Jan 07, 2021, 09.04 AM
US Senate resoundingly rejects challenge to Joe Biden's election win in Arizona; result in state will stand
Jan 07, 2021, 09.04 AM
George W Bush calls 'insurrection' at Capitol 'sickening, heartbreaking sight'
"Laura and I are watching the scenes of mayhem unfolding at the seat of our nation's government in disbelief and dismay. It is a sickening and heartbreaking sight. This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic, not our democratic republic," the former President said in a statement. Bush, not mentioning anyone's name, lambasted "some political leaders" for their behaviour since the election, saying "I am appalled by the reckless behaviour of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement."
Jan 07, 2021, 09.03 AM
UN chief, UNGA president express concern over violence in Washington
Top United Nations leadership expressed sadness and concern over the violence in Washington DC by pro-Trump demonstrators who stormed the US Capitol as lawmakers gathered to certify the presidential election results. "In such circumstances, it is important that political leaders impress on their followers the need to refrain from violence, as well as to respect democratic processes and the rule of law,” the UN chief said. President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, tweeted that as president of the 193-member UN body, “I'm saddened & concerned by today's developments at the Capitol in #WashingtonDC. The US is one of the world's major democracies. I believe that peace & respect for democratic processes will prevail in our host country at this critical time.”
Jan 07, 2021, 09.00 AM
"Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC..." tweets @narendramodi #CapitolBuilding #Capitol pic.twitter.com/GrCcRDSFkk— WION (@WIONews) January 7, 2021
Jan 07, 2021, 08.55 AM
Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi expressed shock and outrage at the storming of the #USCapitol in Washington by supporters of President @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/35riKmbbLy— WION (@WIONews) January 7, 2021
Jan 07, 2021, 08.54 AM
Can Donald Trump be removed from office before his term ends on January 20?
Can @realDonaldTrump be removed from office before his term ends on January 20?https://t.co/O6yml61a5c— WION (@WIONews) January 7, 2021
Jan 07, 2021, 08.49 AM
Vice President Mike Pence reconvened lawmakers to count Electoral College votes hours after a mob of Trump supporters disrupted the previous session.— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 7, 2021
“Violence never wins,” Pence said. “Freedom wins, and this is still the people's house.”https://t.co/aO5u4WpR7z pic.twitter.com/G3i0r4zp3v
Jan 07, 2021, 08.48 AM
