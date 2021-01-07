Live: Capitol Hill violence — Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress

WION Web Team NEW DELHI Jan 07, 2021, 08.41 AM (IST)

US Capitol Police stand guard on a plaza surrounding the Capitol before Congress meets to certify the electoral college vote for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington. Photograph: Reuters

Jan 07, 2021, 09.07 AM

Jan 07, 2021, 09.06 AM

Jan 07, 2021, 09.04 AM

US Senate resoundingly rejects challenge to Joe Biden's election win in Arizona; result in state will stand

Jan 07, 2021, 09.04 AM

George W Bush calls 'insurrection' at Capitol 'sickening, heartbreaking sight'

"Laura and I are watching the scenes of mayhem unfolding at the seat of our nation's government in disbelief and dismay. It is a sickening and heartbreaking sight. This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic, not our democratic republic," the former President said in a statement. Bush, not mentioning anyone's name, lambasted "some political leaders" for their behaviour since the election, saying "I am appalled by the reckless behaviour of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement."

Jan 07, 2021, 09.03 AM

UN chief, UNGA president express concern over violence in Washington

Top United Nations leadership expressed sadness and concern over the violence in Washington DC by pro-Trump demonstrators who stormed the US Capitol as lawmakers gathered to certify the presidential election results. "In such circumstances, it is important that political leaders impress on their followers the need to refrain from violence, as well as to respect democratic processes and the rule of law,” the UN chief said. President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, tweeted that as president of the 193-member UN body, “I'm saddened & concerned by today's developments at the Capitol in #WashingtonDC. The US is one of the world's major democracies. I believe that peace & respect for democratic processes will prevail in our host country at this critical time.”

Jan 07, 2021, 09.00 AM

Jan 07, 2021, 08.55 AM

Jan 07, 2021, 08.54 AM

Can Donald Trump be removed from office before his term ends on January 20?

Jan 07, 2021, 08.49 AM

Jan 07, 2021, 08.48 AM

