/US Midterm Elections 2026 Live Updates: El-Sayed campaign breaks single-day fundraising record, Trump says he'll become 'Mr. Veto', and much more

US Midterm Elections 2026 Live Updates: The battle for control of the US Congress is reaching its climax as Americans prepare to cast their ballots in the November 3 midterm elections. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats are up for grabs, while several states are also holding gubernatorial elections.
The elections are being closely watched as a major political test for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Democrats are hoping to regain control of Congress, while Republicans are fighting to defend their majorities and maintain their influence in Washington.
From closely contested Senate races and crucial gubernatorial battles to key polling developments, voter turnout, campaign reactions and early results, follow our live blog for all the latest updates from the US midterms 2026.
Texas State Rep. James Talarico, the Democratic nominee for the US Senate, emerged as the leading individual fundraiser of the 2026 midterm elections, collecting an impressive $146.3 million through mid-October, according to the latest campaign finance reports submitted to the Federal Election Commission before Election Day.
Other Democratic candidates also posted strong fundraising numbers. Georgia Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff secured the second spot with $136.6 million, while former Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, who is seeking a political comeback this year, ranked third with $68.4 million.
A significant portion of Talarico’s fundraising came from grassroots supporters. Small-dollar contributions, defined as donations totaling less than $200, accounted for $75.3 million of his overall haul. Such donations are particularly valuable because they allow campaigns to build broad support and receive additional contributions without quickly reaching individual donor limits. Ossoff demonstrated similar grassroots strength, collecting $66.7 million from small-dollar donors.
Among House candidates, New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez led the fundraising rankings, bringing in $38 million through mid-October. Her total exceeded the fundraising figures of all but five Senate candidates, despite Senate campaigns generally requiring larger financial resources. Small-dollar donors contributed more than half of her total, accounting for $24.4 million.
On the Republican side, Maine Sen. Susan Collins was the party's top-raising Senate candidate, collecting $25.2 million for her principal campaign committee. Former Rep. Mike Rogers, the Republican Senate nominee in Michigan, followed with $23 million. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is challenging Talarico in one of the year's most closely watched Senate contests, raised $22.3 million.
For House Republicans, Speaker Mike Johnson led individual candidates with $24.6 million through his campaign committee. That figure does not include additional millions raised through joint fundraising committees supporting multiple candidates.
Excluding personal loans and contributions, Arizona Rep. Eli Crane ranked second among Republican House candidates, raising $11.9 million. Small-dollar donors contributed $4.2 million of that amount, highlighting his strength among grassroots supporters.
Rock legend Bruce Springsteen has thrown his support behind Dr. Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan’s U.S. Senate race, expressing strong confidence in the candidate and his commitment to American democracy. Springsteen praised El-Sayed for defending the U.S. Constitution and democratic values while standing against what he described as the corrupt and lawless leadership of the current White House. “Dr. El-Sayed is a fighter for our American Constitution, he's a fighter for our American Democracy, and he's a fighter against the corrupt, lawless, and anti-American leadership currently in the White House. That's why I'm in his corner 100%.”
President Donald Trump is set to deliver his closing midterm argument from Washington’s Reflecting Pool later today, in a setting far removed from the packed campaign rallies he has led over the past month. A modest audience area, with seating for around 50 people, has been arranged at the base of the Lincoln Memorial. Space has also been reserved for several dozen reporters. Trump will deliver his remarks with the newly reopened Reflecting Pool in the background, protected by ballistic glass.
The signs displayed on the stage offer a glimpse into the message the president intends to convey. One reads, “Restoring our Capital,” while another features an aerial photograph of the pool alongside the words, “Back, and more beautiful than ever!” The pool has been refilled following a prolonged and embarrassing series of setbacks, including the botched installation of a bright blue liner and the return of algae blooms during the summer. The water now looks clean and dark. However, the surrounding section of the National Mall has been closed ahead of Trump's appearance.
Trump's aides had previously suggested that he might spend the final day before the election campaigning on the road. However, no additional events were announced, and the president indicated during his final rally in Kansas on Sunday night that he was finished campaigning. “I’m closing the sucker down. I’m getting outta here. I gotta get a little sleep,” he told his crowd. “I’ve been doing a little too many of these, if you don’t mind.”
As Americans head to the polls on Tuesday, they will face a costly reminder of rising inflation and the Iran war, with gasoline prices set to reach their highest level ever on an election day. The national average price for regular gasoline stood at $4.17 per gallon on Monday, according to AAA. Although pump prices have declined in recent weeks, they are still expected to surpass the previous Election Day record set in 2022 during the Biden administration. According to a CNN analysis of AAA data, the national average on Election Day 2022 was $3.80 per gallon, meaning this year's price is on track to exceed that mark significantly.
Democratic Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed declined to comment on Rep. Haley Stevens’ defection during his latest campaign stop in Ypsilanti, choosing instead to emphasize his focus on issues affecting Michigan residents. When asked after the event whether he had a message for Stevens, El-Sayed simply replied, “Nope.”
He added that he doesn’t “think much about my former opponent,” saying his attention remains on issues facing Michiganders, particularly young people. “Like those are the things I think a lot about. And I know that when we have that conversation in as many places as we can, that people who see the moment and see what the current administration and their lackey, Mike Rogers, want to do in the future, they’re going to choose a different way,” El-Sayed told reporters.
The Trump administration on Monday asked the US Supreme Court to order California to set aside 20,000 mail-in ballots that it alleges were issued to noncitizens. The emergency request followed a divided federal appeals court ruling against the administration, which had sought to require California election officials to impound the ballots for further review. The administration is now turning to the nation’s highest court to challenge the appeals court’s decision and pursue its demand for additional scrutiny of the ballots.
“Ditch the Witch” chants targeting New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul erupted at Vice President JD Vance’s rally in Rome, New York, on Monday, as attendees voiced their opposition to the governor. Although Vance initially said he did not endorse the chants, he drew further attention to them by repeating the slogan and appearing amused by the crowd’s reaction. “I don’t endorse it, but for those who can’t hear it, they’re chanting ‘Ditch the Witch’ on TV,” Vance told the audience, prompting cheers.
Calling it a “proper and appropriate Halloween message,” Vance added that he was not necessarily endorsing the phrase before repeating, “Ditch the witch.” Vance said that Monday marked his final day on the campaign trail ahead of the midterm elections. After his New York appearance, he was scheduled to head to his home state of Ohio for another rally.
Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is facing heavy criticism over his remarks about transgender athletes when he suggested during an interview that the issue is “manufactured”. On being asked about transgender athletes during a ‘60 Minutes’ interview, El-Sayed said, “And instead, we’re out here talking about who gets to play what sport, which, you know, should be the question of the people who govern sports. I’m not running to govern sports, right?”
The discussion came amid a broader question about parental control over education and tensions between some Muslim voters and cultural liberalism, like what schools teach and transgender students’ participation on sports teams.
The campaign of Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic Senate nominee in Michigan, announced Monday that it had raised $2.4 million on Sunday, the same day his former primary rival, Representative Haley Stevens, endorsed the Republican candidate in the race. Stevens’s endorsement sparked widespread shock and criticism among fellow Democrats. In a statement, El-Sayed’s campaign said the fundraising surge came from more than 65,000 donors who contributed throughout Sunday.
Election Day is Tuesday, but nearly 50 million ballots have already been cast, with early voting turnout exceeding levels recorded during the previous midterm election cycle across all major Senate battleground states. In several key states, Democrats account for a growing share of registered voters who have cast ballots early, including through mail-in voting and in-person early voting. The emerging numbers offer little encouragement for Republicans, who benefited from strong early in-person turnout in 2024. The surge in early voting also points to the possibility of another high-turnout election, potentially approaching the record-setting midterm participation levels seen in 2018 and 2022.
Ken Paxton, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas, addressed his estranged wife, Angela Paxton, during an appearance on a conservative talk radio show Monday, thanking her for appearing in an advertisement urging Republican voters to support the party’s entire ticket despite concerns about individual candidates. Angela Paxton, a state senator who stood by her husband through years of legal and personal controversies, filed for divorce in 2025, citing adultery. Ken Paxton has since been linked to a Christian influencer and registered Democrat from Louisiana, though he has not publicly acknowledged the relationship.