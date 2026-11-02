/US Midterm Elections 2026 Live Updates: El-Sayed campaign breaks single-day fundraising record, Trump says he'll become 'Mr. Veto', and much more

US Midterm Elections 2026 Live Updates: The battle for control of the US Congress is reaching its climax as Americans prepare to cast their ballots in the November 3 midterm elections. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats are up for grabs, while several states are also holding gubernatorial elections.

The elections are being closely watched as a major political test for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Democrats are hoping to regain control of Congress, while Republicans are fighting to defend their majorities and maintain their influence in Washington.