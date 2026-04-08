US-Israel-Iran war LIVE updates: With roughly an hour to spare before US President Donald Trump's Tuesday 8 PM deadline, and his threatened obliteration of Iran's power plants, oil wells, and Kharg Island, Iran and the US blinked simultaneously, agreeing to a ceasefire. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced a two-week ceasefire on behalf of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, crediting Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir for their mediation efforts. Trump confirmed on Truth Social that he would suspend strikes for two weeks, contingent on the "complete, immediate, and safe opening" of the Strait of Hormuz.

Markets responded immediately to the ceasefire. Oil dropped more than 17 per cent, and stocks surged. The strait, which had been closed since late February and had already pushed global energy prices to crisis levels, would reopen to coordinated maritime traffic.

The conflict began on February 28, when joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei along with several senior officials. What followed was a weeks-long cycle of escalation: Iranian missile attacks, tanker strikes across the Gulf, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and a series of Trump ultimatums that grew more specific and more threatening with each passing day. The most dramatic military episode came in early April, when an F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down over southern Iran — the first American aircraft lost since the war began. One pilot was rescued in what Trump called "the most daring Search and Rescue Operation in US History." The second crew member remained behind enemy lines longer, eventually recovered after what reports described as a heavy firefight.

Talks between Washington and Tehran are scheduled to begin in Pakistan, working from a hybrid of the two sides' proposals.