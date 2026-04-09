US-Iran-Israel war LIVE: Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel in first attack since ceasefire

US‑Iran‑Israel War LIVE | After forty days of war that began on February 28, after the United States and Israel pre-emptively launched strikes on Iran, both sides announced a ceasefire, and agreed to talk further for 15 days. Iran also agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz. However, within hours of the ceasefire, Lebanon became a bone of contention, with Israel saying that it was not the part of ceasefire talks and Iran claiming that Lebanon was very much a part. Israel continued its attack on Lebanon in name of ending the terror of Hezbollah. Trump and the US administration is siding with Israel, even as Pakistan's statement on ceasefire did include Lebanon. Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz yet again and warned that Tel Aviv can be attacked if attack on Lebanon continues. Thus, even if the Iran-US conflict seems to have halted for a while, another war has begun.
The war last month destablised the entire region. Iran’s long‑time Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed, and his successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, has assumed leadership, though he has yet to appeared publicly. Several top ranking Iranian leaders and commanders have also been killed. Iran's move to block the crucial Strait of Hormuz has caused energy crisis globally. Iran has allowed at least five countries including India, Pakistan, China to use the Hormuz Strait. Iran and the US are scheduled to hold talks in Islamabad on Mar 10 (Friday).
As the conflict continues, the big questions loom: Will the fragile ceasefire hold? Will Israel occupy Lebanon? What will be the future of Strait of Hormuz? Follow all the latest developments, analysis, and live updates on the unfolding US‑Iran‑Israel crisis.
Russia said on Thursday that the Middle East war ceasefire announced by the United States and Iran must cover Lebanon, after Israel announced it would continue its attacks on Iran-backed Hezbollah there.
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov hailed the ceasefire in a phone call with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi. His ministry said in a read-out, “Moscow firmly believes that these agreements... have a regional dimension and, in particular, apply to Lebanon.”
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned Israel’s ongoing aggression against Lebanon on Thursday, ahead of expected US-Iran talks in Islamabad.
“The prime minister said that Pakistan was engaged in sincere efforts for regional peace and it was in this spirit that the peace talks between Iran and the US were being convened,” Sharif's office said in a statement.
A day after Israeli strikes on Lebanon killed more than 200 people, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam asked his Pakistani counterpart to confirm Lebanon’s inclusion in the Iran War ceasefire.
Salam’s office said in a statement that he phoned Shehbaz Sharif to praise Islamabad’s efforts in securing the truce and asked him to “confirm that the ceasefire includes Lebanon to prevent a recurrence of the Israeli attacks witnessed yesterday.”
Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said on Thursday that Lebanon forms “an inseparable part of the ceasefire” deal. Ghalibaf said in a post on X, “There is no room for denial and backtracking.” His comments come after US President Donald Trump described Israel’s war with Lebanon as a “separate skirmish."
“Ceasefire violations carry explicit costs and STRONG responses. Extinguish the fire immediately,” Ghalibaf added.
Iran's Masoud Pezeshkian released a statement threatening to back out of the established ceasefire with the United States, citing continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon.
“The repeated aggression by (Israel) against Lebanon is a flagrant violation of the initial ceasefire agreement and a dangerous indicator of deceit and lack of commitment to potential accords. The continuation of these aggressions will render negotiations meaningless; our hands will remain on the trigger, and Iran will never abandon its Lebanese brothers and sisters,” he said.
Palestine-linked hacker group Handala has claimed hacking of the phone of the ex-IDF chief Herzi Halevi. They have claimed to breach 19,000 sensitive files, including visuals of secret meetings, strategic maps, and personal footage from Halevi's residence. The group claimed that his record is stained with “genocide.” This follows a threat shared by Handala on Wednesday, where they claimed that they were about to reveal information about Halevi.
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, Natalie A. Baker, discussed security arrangements for the upcoming American delegation led by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. The preparation is for the upcoming negotiation between US and Iran
The Al-Aqsa Mosque reopens for the first time in 40 days since the beginning of the military operation by the US-Israel. Israeli police officers said that thousands of troops have been deployed in Jerusalem as visitors flock to the mosque compound. The officers were checking IDs and preventing some men from accessing the mosque, “assaulting some worshippers at the gates and attempting to remove them from the mosque's courtyards," according to the Palestinian state news agency WAFA.
Japan is considering the release of 20-days worth of additional oil reserves, as movements through the vital Strait of Hormuz continue to operate under restricted conditions. According to the Japanese news agency Kyodo, the industry ministry is weighing up the extra release on concerns that the effective closure of the strait may continue. The government is planning to release 80 million barrels of oil, equivalent to about 50 days' worth of consumption, to the market from oil reserves held by the state.
Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Thursday said that the country would open its embassy in the region in the hope of achieving everlasting peace. He accused Israel of violating the ceasefire, by carrying out an air strike in Lebanon. "I've instructed our ambassador in Tehran to return, to take up his post again and reopen our embassy, and for us to join in this effort for peace from every possible quarter, including from the Iranian capital itself," said Jose Albares to the lawmakers of the lower house. He stressed that war must “cease on all fronts”.
CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, said that 230 ships filled with oil are loaded and ready to sail, but are unable to transit the strait. The Strait of Hormuz is not open but "restricted, conditioned and controlled". He called Iran's requirement for conditional passage “economic terrorism”.
A day after deadly Israeli strikes pummelled Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday stated that Israel will keep targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah “wherever necessary”. "We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with force, precision, and determination," Netanyahu said on his personal X account.
“Our message is clear: anyone who acts against Israeli civilians -- we will strike them. We will continue to hit Hezbollah wherever necessary, until we fully restore security to the residents of the north of Israel”, he added.
Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, marking the first official engagement between Saudi Arabia and Iran since Tehran’s strikes on Gulf nations amid the ongoing conflict. According to a statement from the Saudi foreign ministry, “They reviewed the latest developments and discussed ways to reduce tensions to restore security and stability in the region.”
The EU stated that Israeli strikes on Lebanon are putting the Iran-US ceasefire 'under severe strain'.
Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, deleted a social media post that had announced the arrival of an Iranian delegation in Islamabad on Thursday night, with an embassy official later saying the information had been shared “prematurely.”
In the now-removed post on X, the envoy had said the delegation would reach Islamabad “tonight” for high-level discussions based on a 10-point proposal put forward by Iran. The message was taken down soon after. An official at the Iranian embassy in Islamabad said the post was withdrawn “because of some issues,” but did not confirm whether the delegation was still expected to arrive as initially indicated. When asked further, the official said, "Timing -- we were not supposed to send it."
Iran’s atomic energy chief Mohammad Eslami has said that the country's enrichment programme will continue and won’t be "curtailed". The Iranian Students’ News Agency quoted him as saying that “the enemy won’t succeed in restricting Iran’s enrichment programme."
Israel’s diaspora affairs minister and member of the ruling Likud party Amichai Chikli has called the ceasefire with Iran “a mistake”, Local media reports quoted him as saying, “I think it was a mistake to go to a ceasefire at this time. Countries like these, the Japanese Empire, Nazi Germany, you need to bring them to their knees." He is also not very hopeful of the ceasefire lasting, and told Israel’s 103FM radio that here is only a 50 per cent chance that the ceasefire will last.
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan spoke with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi for the first time since the Iran war started, leading Tehran to attack neighbouring Gulf states. “The call focused on reviewing developments in the situation and ways to slow the pace of tensions so as to help restore security and stability in the region,” said the Saudi Foreign Ministry in a statement.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, the Saudi foreign ministry said Thursday, in the first official contact between the countries since Tehran launched strikes against its Gulf neighbours in retaliation for Israeli-American attacks.
"The call focused on reviewing developments in the situation and ways to slow the pace of tensions so as to help restore security and stability in the region," the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement, which was issued the day after the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States.
The Palestinian health ministry said on Thursday that Israeli forces fatally shot a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank a day earlier, while the Israeli military said an off-duty soldier fired at a stone-thrower.
The Ramallah-based Palestinian health ministry said 28-year-old Alaa Khaled Mohammed Sbeih "was shot and killed" by Israeli forces on Wednesday night near the village of Tayasir in the northern West Bank.
"From initial inquiry, it emerged that an off-duty soldier fired toward a Palestinian after he threw stones at the Israeli civilians," the statement said, adding that the incident was under review.
Beijing said on Thursday that Lebanon's sovereignty "should not be violated" after Israel carried out strikes on the country, threatening a fragile truce.
"Lebanon's sovereignty and security should not be violated. The safety of civilian lives and property must be guaranteed," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular press conference, adding Beijing urged restraint and "a cooling down of the regional situation".
The Iranian ambassador to Pakistan has taken down a post that outlined the Iranian delegation's arrival in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad.
France's foreign minister on Thursday condemned "unacceptable" Israeli strikes on Lebanon, warning they could undermine the fragile US-Iran ceasefire.
"These attacks are all the more unacceptable as they undermine the temporary ceasefire reached yesterday between the United States and Iran," Jean-Noel Barrot told France Inter radio, a day after Lebanon reported Israeli strikes killed at least 182 people and wounded 890.
Israel’s Health Ministry said that 7,451 people have been admitted to hospitals since the war began on February 28.
Of these, 118 remain hospitalised, including 2 in critical condition, 13 serious, 25 moderate and 74 in good condition. The figures include both civilians and military personnel, with some injuries reported as indirect, such as those sustained while seeking shelter during attacks.
British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said Israel’s strikes on Lebanon were “deeply damaging” and warned they risk undermining the fragile US Iran ceasefire.
Speaking to Times Radio, she called for the ceasefire to be expanded to include Lebanon, saying the conflict could destabilise the wider region if left unchecked.
“We want to see Lebanon included in the ceasefire… otherwise that will destabilize the whole region,” she said, urging an immediate end to hostilities.
An Iranian delegation will arrive in Pakistan on Thursday night ahead of talks with the United States, Iran's ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam said.
"Despite skepticism of Iranian public opinion due to repeated ceasefire violations by Israeli regime to sabotage the diplomatic initiative, invited by Hon. PM Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian delegation arrives tonight in Islamabad for serious talks based on 10 points proposed by Iran," he said in a post on X.
Green Asha, an India-flagged LPG vessel that has successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz, has moored at JNPA's liquid berth operated by BPCL-IOCL today.
The IRGC Navy has announced alternative routes for ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, considering the potential presence of various anti-ship mines, until further notice, by publishing a map of the Strait of Hormuz.
US-Iran-Israel war LIVE: Reports indicate that Chinese oil tankers could become the first vessels to exit the Persian Gulf under the day-old US-Iran ceasefire, even as uncertainty lingers. This comes after two Chinese linked ships - the Cospearl Lake and He Rong Hai, owned by a smaller firm, were seen moving east and was seen halting at the Hormuz, according to ship-tracking data.
- The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) issued Circular 21 of 2026 for Indian seafarers near Iranian waters.
- Due to the current security situation, seafarers on land are advised to stay indoors.
- Avoid sensitive or high-risk locations.
- Coordinate all movements with the Embassy of India.
- Seafarers onboard ships should remain on vessels and avoid unnecessary shore visits.
- Maintain high vigilance at all times.
- Follow official updates and government instructions regularly.
- Stay in constant contact with company representatives and authorities.
- Emergency contact details have been provided for immediate assistance.
- The advisory focuses on ensuring the safety and well-being of Indian seafarers during the crisis.
Rocket warning sirens are activated in the northern border community of Avivim, as Hezbollah appears to launch another attack from nearby Lebanon.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel remained prepared to confront Iran if necessary, despite the US-Iran truce. "Let me be clear: We still have objectives to complete, and we will achieve them -- either through agreement or through renewed fighting," Netanyahu said in a televised statement.
After ceasefire, Pezeshkian said a halt to Israeli attacks in Lebanon was one of the key conditions of the Islamic Republic's 10-point plan for securing an end to the West Asia war, state media reported Wednesday.
Oil prices climbed and stocks fell Thursday on fears over the nascent US-Iran ceasefire after Tehran threatened to resume hostilities after Israel launched a major bombardment of Lebanon.
Some in the Iranian capital feared the ceasefire will come to naught, but others declared victory and most breathed a sigh of relief after weeks of bombardment. "Everyone is at ease now, we are more relaxed," Sakineh Mohammadi, a 50-year-old housewife, told AFP, saying she was "proud" of her country.
French President Emmanuel Macron urged US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to include Lebanon in the ceasefire the two sides had reached.
The Red Cross said it was "outraged by the devastating death and destruction" caused by Israeli strikes in densely populated areas across Lebanon on Wednesday.
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam declared Thursday a national day of mourning after Israeli strikes pummelled the country, killing at least 182 people and wounding 890, according to the health ministry.
India has hiked subsidies for farming fertilisers by 11 percent from last year to support its vast agriculture sector from surging prices sparked by the West Asia war. "The subsidy would be provided to the fertiliser companies as per approved and notified rates, so that fertilisers are made available to farmers at affordable prices," a cabinet statement on Wednesday read.
The Temple Mount holy site reopens for the first time since the Iran war began after a two-week ceasefire was declared yesterday.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed the situation in the region with his Bahraini and Pakistani counterparts in separate conversation
The World Bank, International Monetary Fund and the UN’s World Food Programme have warned of sharp increases in oil, natural gas and fertiliser prices hitting the “world’s most vulnerable populations” hardest.
British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has said the US-Iran ceasefire must include Lebanon.In comments quoted by the Reuters news agency, Cooper also said shipping through the Strait of Hormuz must be toll-free, pushing back against reports that Iran plans to charge transit fees for passage.
A formal announcement has been issued to foreign airlines and leading regulators regarding the return to normal flight operations at Ben Gurion Airport
Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, says an Iranian delegation will travel to Islamabad tonight for talks based on Iran’s 10-point peace plan. In a post on X, Moghadam said the delegation was making the trip despite the “scepticism” of Iranians over Israeli government efforts to “sabotage the diplomatic initiative”.
Al Jazeera Arabic reported that another Israeli attack on the town of Al Duwair, happened
Booker said that he and other Senate Democrats will “once again force a vote on a War Powers Resolution to finally end this dangerous war in the Middle East”.“Trump’s unauthorised military actions and reckless war-mongering must stop,” Booker said in a post on social media.“The American people do not want and have not authorised [this war], but nonetheless keep paying the price,” he said.
Despite Trump saying that China might have played a role in persuading Iran to strike a ceasefire deal, China has not specified how it helped in the ceasefire.
All US ships, aircraft, weapons, military personnel will remain “in place, in and around, Iran” until a full agreement is reached, US President Donald Trump said in a post to Truth Social late Wednesday.
“If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the “Shootin’ Starts,” bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before,” Trump wrote.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had a phone call with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Tehran’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.
The United Nations secretary-general warned that ongoing Israeli military activity in Lebanon "poses a grave risk" to the fragile US-Iran truce, his spokesperson said in a statement. "The ongoing military activity in Lebanon poses a grave risk to the ceasefire and the efforts toward a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region. The Secretary-General reiterates his call to all parties to immediately cease hostilities," UN chief Antonio Guterres's spokesman said.
Iran has announced alternative routes for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, citing risks from sea mines in the main channel, AFP reported.
The Trump administration and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the ceasefire between the US and Iran does not include operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon. However, Iran claimed that Lebanon was very much a part of the 10 point agreed by US and called "workable" by Trump.
The latest strike skilled at least 182 people and nearly 900 wounded, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.
Hezbollah, Iran-backed armed group in Lebanon, said that it fired rockets at northern Israel in response to Israeli ceasefire violations, in its first attack since the deal was reached, Reuters news agency reported. Israel’s military hit Lebanon on Wednesday, targeting more than 100 sites in just 10 minutes in its largest coordinated strikes since the war began, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).