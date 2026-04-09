US-Iran-Israel war LIVE: Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel in first attack since ceasefire

US‑Iran‑Israel War LIVE | After forty days of war that began on February 28, after the United States and Israel pre-emptively launched strikes on Iran, both sides announced a ceasefire, and agreed to talk further for 15 days. Iran also agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz. However, within hours of the ceasefire, Lebanon became a bone of contention, with Israel saying that it was not the part of ceasefire talks and Iran claiming that Lebanon was very much a part. Israel continued its attack on Lebanon in name of ending the terror of Hezbollah. Trump and the US administration is siding with Israel, even as Pakistan's statement on ceasefire did include Lebanon. Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz yet again and warned that Tel Aviv can be attacked if attack on Lebanon continues. Thus, even if the Iran-US conflict seems to have halted for a while, another war has begun.