Latest News India and World LIVE Updates: Republican launches midterm 'Trumpapalooza' convention

Latest News Today Live Updates: President Donald Trump is headlining the Republican National Committee’s first-ever Republican Midterm Convention, a historic two-day gathering aimed at energising the party’s base ahead of the crucial November midterm elections. The convention is being held on September 9–10, 2026, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, with Republicans seeking to maintain control of Congress.
Meanwhile, a passenger ferry fire aboard the M/V June Aster off Palawan province in the Philippines has killed at least five people, while 87 remain unaccounted for as of September 10. Search and rescue operations are continuing after the vessel caught fire offshore.
Apple has officially launched its new iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and its much-anticipated first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, at its “Surprise and Shine” event on September 9, 2026. The latest launches mark a major expansion of Apple’s iPhone lineup.
India is set to host the BRICS Summit 2026, with WION leading the coverage.
Stay with us for the latest news, breaking updates and developments as they unfold.
US president hits out at Democrats' policies on issues like immigration. The Democrats "gave us the worse and most dangerous border in American history", Trump says, adding that, with his administration, the US has "the strongest and most secure border in our country's history". "It's like we're living in a different country than two years ago," he says.
Trump slams Iran and calls Tehran the "bully" of the Middle East. He also muses again about renaming the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Iran, the Trump Strait. He also proposed renaming of Lake Ontario as "Lake America" in the US, as he escalates a trade war with Canada.
Trump argued that if Democrats win back Congress in November then it could likely set the country back for ten years as it recovers from the policies of the “radical left.”
“Your vote will decide whether our country stumbles at the starting gate of the next 250 years, or surges forward and never, ever looks back,” Trump said as the crowd erupted into cheers.
Speaking at the GOP convention in Texas, President Donald Trump urged voters to send Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to the US Senate. “I'll be coming back to Texas because we have to elect Ken Paxton. We have to,” Trump said Wednesday evening.
Paxton is up against Democratic state Rep. James Talarico, who is seeking to flip a seat in a state that has not elected a Democrat to the US Senate since 1988.
Trump suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz “Trump Strait” during remarks at the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas.
“We control the Hormuz Strait,” Trump said. “I think we should call it the Trump Strait. I should get something out of it.”
Trump said he would make an announcement about the proposed name and joked that Iran’s leaders would be unhappy with the idea.
“I’d like to tell you it was their idea,” Trump said. “It was not their idea.”
At least five people were killed and 87 remain unaccounted for after a fire erupted aboard a ferry near a tourist hotspot in the Philippine province of Palawan, the coast guard said Thursday. READ MORE
“We want our products to be simple and intuitive,” Apple’s new CEO John Ternus said as he took the stage for a pivotal keynote, ushering in a new chapter for the iPhone and the broader foldable phone market.
Apple, which marked its 50th anniversary earlier this year, unveiled the new iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the much-anticipated foldable iPhone Ultra, the perceived star of this year’s lineup.
The company also introduced the Apple Watch Series 12, the fourth-generation Watch Ultra and AirPods 5 at its “Surprise and Shine” keynote. READ NHERE
The Republican Party has launched its first-ever midterm convention in Dallas, Texas. Dubbed "Trumpapalooza," the two-day event (September 9–10, 2026) places President Donald Trump at center stage as the GOP seeks to energize its base and gain momentum ahead of the November 3 midterm elections