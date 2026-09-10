Latest News India and World LIVE Updates: Republican launches midterm 'Trumpapalooza' convention

Latest News Today Live Updates: President Donald Trump is headlining the Republican National Committee’s first-ever Republican Midterm Convention, a historic two-day gathering aimed at energising the party’s base ahead of the crucial November midterm elections. The convention is being held on September 9–10, 2026, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, with Republicans seeking to maintain control of Congress.

Meanwhile, a passenger ferry fire aboard the M/V June Aster off Palawan province in the Philippines has killed at least five people, while 87 remain unaccounted for as of September 10. Search and rescue operations are continuing after the vessel caught fire offshore.

Apple has officially launched its new iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and its much-anticipated first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, at its “Surprise and Shine” event on September 9, 2026. The latest launches mark a major expansion of Apple’s iPhone lineup.

India is set to host the BRICS Summit 2026, with WION leading the coverage.