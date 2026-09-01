Latest News Today Live Updates: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the SCO Summit venue in Bishkek, where he is expected to hold key bilateral meetings with world leaders. Earlier, Modi urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to work towards ending the Ukraine war amid a US tariff threat linked to Russian oil. Meanwhile, the Centre has informed Parliament that 51 of 227 Indians recruited into the Russian army have died.

In Nepal, the death toll from devastating flash floods has climbed to nearly 1,000, with thousands still missing. Nepal’s prime minister has warned that climate change is making the Himalayan region increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events. Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine war continues, with both sides reporting fresh developments along the front.

In Pakistan, rumours surrounding former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s alleged marriage have sparked attention online, with reports and speculation continuing to circulate.