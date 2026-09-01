Latest News Today Live Updates: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the SCO Summit venue in Bishkek, where he is expected to hold key bilateral meetings with world leaders. Earlier, Modi urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to work towards ending the Ukraine war amid a US tariff threat linked to Russian oil. Meanwhile, the Centre has informed Parliament that 51 of 227 Indians recruited into the Russian army have died.
In Nepal, the death toll from devastating flash floods has climbed to nearly 1,000, with thousands still missing. Nepal’s prime minister has warned that climate change is making the Himalayan region increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events. Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine war continues, with both sides reporting fresh developments along the front.
In Pakistan, rumours surrounding former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s alleged marriage have sparked attention online, with reports and speculation continuing to circulate.
Stay with us for more latest news, breaking updates and developments as they unfold.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran would be ready to respond immediately if the US returned to its commitments under a June memorandum of understanding. Pezeshkian made the remarks as tensions between Tehran and Washington remained high.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the SCO summit, said the grouping’s three key pillars are “Security, Connectivity and Opportunity” as he stressed the need to eradicate terrorism and separatism.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the world had witnessed the “ugly face of terrorism” in Pahalgam, thanking countries that stood with India after the attack. He said any support for terrorism by countries could not be accepted and called on nations to collectively oppose terrorism in all its forms, describing it as a duty towards humanity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to Uzbekistan on its Independence Day, marking the country’s independence and its national celebrations.
Addressing the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted “Reform, Perform, Transform” as a key mantra, underscoring the need to drive reforms, deliver results and pursue transformative change.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged Indians to give greater priority to self-reliance and swadeshi products, asking citizens to avoid leisure travel abroad, overseas weddings and unnecessary purchases of gold. Modi, who is currently in Bishkek for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit during his visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, made the remarks in a selfie-style video message. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and other world leaders are participating in the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
Zomato has announced a zero-tolerance policy against the sale of dishes containing analogue dairy products on its platform, saying restaurants that fail to comply could be delisted.
The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is currently battling the fastest-spreading Ebola epidemic ever recorded, with confirmed cases surpassing 6,000 and deaths nearing 3,000
In an extremely rare move, the Water Authority announced on Monday that five out of Israel’s six desalination stations have temporarily shut down due to “severe turbidity” in seawater caused by weather conditions.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a "detailed and constructive" phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to "lock in" dates for their first official visit to Kyiv
Ten government security personnel were wounded in heavy clashes with local armed groups in Syria's southern, Druze-majority province of Sweida
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu boasted on domestic television that his 40-year political campaign and nearly 1,000 hours of appearances on American networks successfully shaped US policy against Iran
The Punjab Assembly in Pakistan has passed the controversial Punjab Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2026, introducing a highly confidential judicial framework that permits entirely secret trials for terrorism suspects. The legislation was pushed through by the treasury benches despite fierce protests, heated constitutional debates, and a complete walkout by opposition lawmakers
Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan has ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a sweeping anti-corruption and tax fraud inquiry into the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government's failed proposal to bring Lionel Messi and the Argentina national football team to the state
The Tamil Nadu government’s blanket ban on carrying mobile phones inside major temples across the state has officially come into effect. Implemented by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, the rule aims to curb the rampant culture of shooting social media reels, taking selfies, and recording unauthorized videos inside sacred premises
The Tamil Nadu government has decided to change the length of the dhotis distributed under the free gift hamper scheme for the upcoming Pongal 2027 festival.
India is bracing for below-normal rainfall in September 2026 after recording its hottest August since 1901. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that all-India cumulative monsoon rainfall for September will likely fall below 91% of the Long Period Average (LPA) of 167.9 mm