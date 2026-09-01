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SCO Summit LIVE: PM Modi says world must unite to oppose terrorism in all its forms

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 09:51 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 11:33 IST
SCO Summit LIVE: PM Modi says world must unite to oppose terrorism in all its forms

PM Modi arrives at the venue of SCO Summit

Story highlights

Latest News Today Live Updates: The summit is being held in Bishkek on August 31–September 1, with Modi, Putin, Xi and Pezeshkian among the key leaders attending

Latest News Today Live Updates: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the SCO Summit venue in Bishkek, where he is expected to hold key bilateral meetings with world leaders. Earlier, Modi urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to work towards ending the Ukraine war amid a US tariff threat linked to Russian oil. Meanwhile, the Centre has informed Parliament that 51 of 227 Indians recruited into the Russian army have died.

In Nepal, the death toll from devastating flash floods has climbed to nearly 1,000, with thousands still missing. Nepal’s prime minister has warned that climate change is making the Himalayan region increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events. Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine war continues, with both sides reporting fresh developments along the front.

In Pakistan, rumours surrounding former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s alleged marriage have sparked attention online, with reports and speculation continuing to circulate.

Stay with us for more latest news, breaking updates and developments as they unfold.

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Watch: Indian PM Modi, Chinese Prez Xi have a Hi5-handshake at SCO Bishkek Summit
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10:07:22
Indian PM Modi meets Chinese Prez Xi, Russian President Putin, Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian at SCO summit
09:51:39
PM Modi arrives at SCO Bishkek summit venue

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

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