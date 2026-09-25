/Latest News India and World LIVE Updates: Trump-Xi summit, Iran's proposal to end war and more

In top stories today, Iran has proposed a seven-day plan to the United States that would halt hostilities, reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and pave the way for comprehensive talks over Tehran’s nuclear program. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced the proposal on Thursday during a press briefing on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Araghchi said the plan had been delivered to Washington through intermediaries and closely follows commitments outlined in a memorandum of understanding reached between Iran and the United States in June before the agreement unraveled.

In other big news of the day US President Donald Trump hosted his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, for a lavish state dinner at the White House, followed by a day of pomp and ceremony. The event was attended by a host of billionaires, Washington power brokers, and business leaders that included Tesla's Elon Musk, Apple's Tim Cook, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, and Sam Altman of OpenAI,

Following up, the parents of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode have begun an indefinite hunger strike in Mumbai, demanding arrests and a swift investigation into the circumstances surrounding their son’s death. Ravindra and Sonali Wakode began their indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan on Thursday evening, after they were unable to hold the planned demonstration outside the IIT Bombay campus in Powai. The couple is demanding immediate action against those named in the case and accountability for what the family alleges was caste-based discrimination and harassment faced by Sahil at the institute.