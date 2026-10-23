/Latest News India and World LIVE updates: Trump reacts to Lewandowski DOJ probe, Taiwan shuts down for Typhoon Champi

The Justice Department has launched an investigation into long-time Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski, according to reports. This comes after a criminal referral from the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general. When asked about the inquiry outside the White House, President Donald Trump said he wants his staff held accountable and that he had "heard something about it."

"All I know is I want my people to be honest," Trump said. "If they're not going to be honest, they have to be prosecuted... They are stealing from me. So, I want my people to be honest. And if they're not honest, I'll have my DOJ go and do whatever they have to do."

Most shops and schools across Taiwan remained closed on Friday (Oct 23) as Typhoon Champi approached the island, with hundreds of residents leaving their homes ahead of the powerful storm, news agency AFP reported. The typhoon is forecast to pass Taiwan's northeast before heading toward China and Japan, leading to hundreds of flight cancellations across the region. Authorities said at least one person died after being swept away by waves whipped up by the storm, while dozens of others were injured.

India is set to host the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi on 26 and 27 October, bringing together presiding speakers and lawmakers from member and partner countries under the theme of strengthening parliaments for people-centric development. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is chairing the gathering, said the two-day conference at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan (the historic old Parliament building) marks a new chapter in India’s parliamentary diplomacy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend and meet leaders of the visiting delegations. The Vice-President will host a banquet, and the programme includes bilateral meetings, a cultural programme, and visits to the Parliament complex and sites in Delhi.