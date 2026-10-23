/Latest News India and World LIVE updates: Trump reacts to Lewandowski DOJ probe, Taiwan shuts down for Typhoon Champi

The Justice Department has launched an investigation into long-time Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski, according to reports. This comes after a criminal referral from the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general. When asked about the inquiry outside the White House, President Donald Trump said he wants his staff held accountable and that he had "heard something about it."
"All I know is I want my people to be honest," Trump said. "If they're not going to be honest, they have to be prosecuted... They are stealing from me. So, I want my people to be honest. And if they're not honest, I'll have my DOJ go and do whatever they have to do."
Most shops and schools across Taiwan remained closed on Friday (Oct 23) as Typhoon Champi approached the island, with hundreds of residents leaving their homes ahead of the powerful storm, news agency AFP reported. The typhoon is forecast to pass Taiwan's northeast before heading toward China and Japan, leading to hundreds of flight cancellations across the region. Authorities said at least one person died after being swept away by waves whipped up by the storm, while dozens of others were injured.
India is set to host the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi on 26 and 27 October, bringing together presiding speakers and lawmakers from member and partner countries under the theme of strengthening parliaments for people-centric development. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is chairing the gathering, said the two-day conference at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan (the historic old Parliament building) marks a new chapter in India’s parliamentary diplomacy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend and meet leaders of the visiting delegations. The Vice-President will host a banquet, and the programme includes bilateral meetings, a cultural programme, and visits to the Parliament complex and sites in Delhi.
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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel’s army is prepared for a “large-scale operation” and will implement a “full lockdown” in the occupied West Bank after Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in a gun battle in Hebron. The Israeli army says two soldiers were killed and three injured during the shooting.
Ukraine said it recaptured more of its territory than Russia had managed to seize this year, despite restrictions on US satellite services critical to its defence. Russia responded by hitting dozens of Ukraine’s energy facilities and using cluster bombs in attacks that harmed civilians.
Some 70,000 law enforcement officers will be deployed nationwide in efforts to prevent violence during Saturday's planned protests and avoid a repeat of last week’s violent unrest, French authorities said Friday.
At least seven people were killed and around 10 others were injured after two unidentified gunmen opened fire inside Hammoud Church in Jordan’s southern Karak governorate on Friday, according to a security source cited by state broadcaster Al-Mamlaka.
The Bank of Japan warned on Friday October 23, issued a formal warning in its semi-annual Financial System Report. It mentioned two specific concerns regarding the country's banking infrastructre- potential market correction driven by AI which could spillover to the country's banking system and growing cybersecurity threats.
French authorities have launched a terrorism investigation after a shooting west of Paris left one person dead and four others wounded on Friday (Oct 23). The suspect was arrested shortly after the attack, which unfolded in two neighbouring towns as the country remained on alert following recent street violence. The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office said it had opened an investigation into the shooting in Trappes and La Verriere on suspicion of “murder in connection with a terrorist enterprise”.
A tanker carrying Russian diesel is en route to New York after US President Donald Trump announced a deal with Moscow in early October, according to data from the maritime tracking firm Kpler.
Security agencies and the Mumbai police have been placed on high alert after an email sent to Mayor Ritu Tawde on Friday threatened bomb blasts at her office, actor Amitabh Bachchan’s home and the venue of singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert, an official said.
Taiwanese authorities have convened in the Central Emergency Operations Center with President Lai Ching-te in New Taipei City to respond to possible damages brought by Typhoon Champi. Champi peaked at 298 kph (185 mph) maximum sustained winds earlier this week but has weakened to 155 kph (96 mph) winds as it approached Taiwan from the southwest.
A viral claim says AISA chief Neha Bora wanted a "Bangladesh-like situation" in India. Bora, meanwhile, says her words were stripped of context. What's the truth?
Ukraine said Friday (Oct 23) that it was still experiencing problems with the Starshield military communications service, a day after US President Donald Trump said tech billionaire Elon Musk had restored access. "As of this morning, instances of signal loss are still being observed," a source in the defence ministry told reporters. "There is currently no confirmation that the restrictions have been lifted."
The Israeli army said its forces had launched counter-terrorism operations and were raiding suspects' homes in the occupied West Bank on Friday following a shooting attack that wounded at least five people.
In a statement, the military said soldiers and border police "launched offensive counter-terrorism operations in the Hebron area, which has been placed under a cordon, and in additional areas. The soldiers are currently operating inside the residences of the terrorists and additional suspects".
Ukraine said Friday that it was still having problems using the Starshield military communications service, a day after US President Donald Trump said tech titan Elon Musk had restored access.
"As of this morning, instances of signal loss are still being observed," a source in the defence ministry told reporters. "There is currently no confirmation that the restrictions have been lifted."
Austria is expelling four Russian diplomats, accusing them of engaging in "activities incompatible" with their status, the foreign ministry said on Friday.
"Based on findings by the Austrian security authorities, the Austrian foreign ministry has taken measures against four Russian diplomats in Vienna," the ministry said in a statement.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that Israel had prevented a "major attack" after soldiers killed two armed Palestinian assailants in a firefight that left five wounded near the West Bank city of Hebron.
"I commend our heroic fighters, who acted resolutely and prevented a major terrorist attack, and wish our wounded a speedy recovery," Netanyahu said in a statement.
He added that he had instructed the military to "impose a cordon on the city of Hebron and to prepare for a full closure of the entire West Bank starting today", with open-source Telegram groups reporting many checkpoints already closed in the area.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says the country is preparing 'full closure' of West Bank in response to the attack, as reported by news agency AFP.
India’s Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday criticised the wealthy nations and the European Union for failing to deliver on their climate finance commitments to the Global South. Speaking at the Berlin Global Dialogue, Goyal pointed to the amount of global carbon emissions developed nations emit while reneging on their pledged financial and technological support to developing and vulnerable nations under the Paris Agreement.
India is set to host the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi on 26 and 27 October, bringing together presiding speakers and lawmakers from member and partner countries under the theme of strengthening parliaments for people-centric development.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is chairing the gathering, said the two-day conference at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan (the historic old Parliament building) marks a new chapter in India’s parliamentary diplomacy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend and meet leaders of the visiting delegations. The Vice-President will host a banquet, and the programme includes bilateral meetings, a cultural programme, and visits to the Parliament complex and sites in Delhi.
The Justice Department has launched an investigation into long-time Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski, according to reports. This comes after a criminal referral from the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general.
When asked about the inquiry outside the White House, President Donald Trump said he wants his staff held accountable and that he had "heard something about it."
"All I know is I want my people to be honest," Trump said. "If they're not going to be honest, they have to be prosecuted... They are stealing from me. So, I want my people to be honest. And if they're not honest, I'll have my DOJ go and do whatever they have to do."
Most shops and schools across Taiwan remained closed on Friday (Oct 23) as Typhoon Champi approached the island, with hundreds of residents leaving their homes ahead of the powerful storm, news agency AFP reported. The typhoon is forecast to pass Taiwan's northeast before heading toward China and Japan, leading to hundreds of flight cancellations across the region. Authorities said at least one person died after being swept away by waves whipped up by the storm, while dozens of others were injured.