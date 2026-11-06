/Latest News India and World LIVE updates: Trump declares Oval office a national monument; Rubio rejects Resignation rumors, Delhi AQI worsens

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Thursday designating the Oval Office, the Outer Oval Office and the Cabinet Room as a national monument and federal landmark. The stated aim is to preserve the spaces and stop future administrations from altering them. It was his first official action after his party was swept aside in Tuesday's midterm elections. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump described the move in sweeping terms. He said the rooms would not be able to be taken down, destroyed or touched. He also said he would send the designation to Congress to be ratified, and that major modifications would need congressional approval.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has dismissed reports that he is planning to leave President Donald Trump's administration amid speculation that he could leave the cabinet to enter the 2028 presidential race. In an interview with The New York Times on Thursday, Rubio said he intended to remain in the administration until the end of Trump's term.

"It has always been my plan" to work for Trump until the end of his term, he said.

Delhi's overall air quality worsened on Friday morning and remained in the "very poor" category, while many parts of the national capital reeled under "severe" levels of pollution, according to official data. The city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 391 (very poor) at 9 a.m., as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Thursday, the 24-hour average AQI was 369 (very poor) at 4 p.m., slightly down from 377 (very poor) a day earlier, according to the CPCB's daily bulletin, which is treated as the day's AQI. A higher AQI indicates worsening air quality.