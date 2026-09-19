/Latest News India and World LIVE Updates: Trump claims 'permanent control' over Greenland security, Pak attack death toll mounts to 31

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Sep 18) signed into law a sweeping Russia sanctions package that gives Washington new authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on major buyers of Russian oil and gas, putting India among the countries that could face fresh trade pressure. The president has also announced that CNN, MS NOW and Politico would be barred from the White House, accusing the three news outlets of repeatedly publishing what he called “FAKE NEWS”.

Also, Trump says Denmark to give US 'permanent control' over Greenland security.

The death toll from attack on police in Pakistan's Kohat in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rises to 31, according to officials.

In entertainment news, Marathi thriller Gondhal was confirmed as India’s official submission for the 99th Academy Awards by the Film Federation of India on September 18. This has also sparked conversations around Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, which was among the films considered for the Oscar entry.