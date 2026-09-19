/Latest News India and World LIVE Updates: Trump claims 'permanent control' over Greenland security, Pak attack death toll mounts to 31

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Sep 18) signed into law a sweeping Russia sanctions package that gives Washington new authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on major buyers of Russian oil and gas, putting India among the countries that could face fresh trade pressure. The president has also announced that CNN, MS NOW and Politico would be barred from the White House, accusing the three news outlets of repeatedly publishing what he called “FAKE NEWS”.
Also, Trump says Denmark to give US 'permanent control' over Greenland security.
The death toll from attack on police in Pakistan's Kohat in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rises to 31, according to officials.
In entertainment news, Marathi thriller Gondhal was confirmed as India’s official submission for the 99th Academy Awards by the Film Federation of India on September 18. This has also sparked conversations around Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, which was among the films considered for the Oscar entry.
Stay with us for the latest news, breaking updates and developments as they unfold.
Flight operations were briefly suspended at Luxembourg Airport overnight into Saturday after drones were detected flying nearby without authorization.
"Flight operations at Luxembourg Airport... have resumed following the temporary suspension... due to the detection of unauthorized unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in the vicinity of and subsequently over the aerodrome," the airport said in a statement on its website.
The death toll from an explosion and gun attack at a police headquarters in northern Pakistan rose to at least 31, including 16 police personnel, a senior police official told AFP on Saturday.
"At least 31 people, including 16 police personnel, have been killed and more than 100 injured so far in the militant attack and suicide bombing," the official said, adding that fighting was ongoing.
US President Donald Trump on Friday (Sep 18) signed into law a sweeping Russia sanctions package that gives Washington new authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on major buyers of Russian oil and gas, putting India among the countries that could face fresh trade pressure.
US President Donald Trump has announced what he calls an “Infinite Life” agreement with Denmark and Greenland, claiming it gives the United States permanent control over Greenland’s security. But Denmark’s own description of the planned pact focuses on strengthened security cooperation while explicitly reaffirming the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Denmark and Greenlanders’ right to self-determination.