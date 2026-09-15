/Latest News India and World LIVE Updates: Israeli forces launch heavy strikes on Southern Lebanon's Baraachit, Qounine

US weapons stockpiles, military bases hit in Iran war

The inspector general of the Defence Department of the United States, in a report released on Monday (Sep 14), said that the conflict with Iran has led to a shortfall of US munitions and “bottlenecks” in supply chains and that Washington is working to replenish weaponry. “Pentagon is working to streamline procurement processes and production lead times, and to stockpile critical materials, components, and selected munitions to respond rapidly to a contingency,” said the report.

Former Pak PM Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith marries Australian financier

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith, the British filmmaker, has married Irish-Australian financier Cameron O'Reilly. Her marriage comes 22 years after she divorced Khan. Goldsmith, 52, and O'Reilly, 62, exchanged vows in a private ceremony over the weekend, PTI reported. Jemima Jones, Goldsmith's sister-in-law, shared the news on Instagram, posting pictures from the wedding celebrations. She wrote, “Celebrating Jemima and Cameron's wedding, with my favourite date, what a happy day.” Goldsmith and O'Reilly are believed to have met through their shared professional interests in film and documentaries.

Tamil Nadu inks Rs 12,300 crore deal with UK

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Monday (September 14) signed at least four investment agreements in the United Kingdom worth around Rs 12,300 crore. The investments are likely to generate nearly 9,000 jobs. The state government will have the biggest agreement with Samvardhana Motherson International Limited for an investment of Rs 11,000 crore, having the potential to create nearly 7,000 jobs across design, engineering, manufacturing, assembly and logistics facilities.