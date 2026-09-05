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Latest News India and World LIVE Updates: At least 10 killed in explosion at Bolivia military base, Tesla’s Cybercab hits a roadblock

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 09:54 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 12:36 IST
Latest News India and World LIVE Updates: At least 10 killed in explosion at Bolivia military base, Tesla’s Cybercab hits a roadblock

Latest News India and World Updates Photograph: (Credit: AI generated/Representational Image)

Story highlights

Catch today’s top breaking news: A fatal explosion at a Bolivian military base leaves 10 dead, US regulators investigate Tesla's steering-wheel-free Cybertruck, and ISRO successfully launches India’s first geo-imaging satellite into a 36,000 km orbit. Stay tuned for live updates.

Latest News Today Live Updates: An explosion at a military ‌barracks in Bolivia on Friday claimed at least 10 lives. The blast in the Viacha municipaliy, about 30 km (19 miles) from La Paz occurred ​at around 2:30 p.m.

And from the world of technology, US federal regulators have opened an investigation into Tesla’s new steering-wheel-free Cybertruck vehicles, just a day after the company began offering rides in the autonomous taxis in Austin, Texas.

Coming to India, ISRO's succesfull satellite launch has now placed a first imaging satellite in orbit at an altitude of 36,000 km.

Stay with us for more latest news, breaking updates and developments as they unfold.

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09:55:20
At least 10 killed in explosion at Bolivia military base, several injured

An explosion at a military ‌barracks in Bolivia on Friday claimed at least 10 lives. The blast in the Viacha municipality, about 30 km (19 miles) from La Paz occurred ​at around 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT) local time ​in an area used to store pyrotechnic material, ⁠authorities said.

Though the immediate cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, preliminary investigations point to the blast originating from the ​defence ministry's fireworks stockpile.

 

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About the Author

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty covers a broad spectrum of subjects, ranging from geopolitics, global conflicts, and India's neighbourhood dynamics to the strategic operations of the In...Read More

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