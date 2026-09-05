/Latest News India and World LIVE Updates: At least 10 killed in explosion at Bolivia military base, Tesla’s Cybercab hits a roadblock

Latest News Today Live Updates: An explosion at a military barracks in Bolivia on Friday claimed at least 10 lives. The blast in the Viacha municipaliy, about 30 km (19 miles) from La Paz occurred at around 2:30 p.m.
And from the world of technology, US federal regulators have opened an investigation into Tesla’s new steering-wheel-free Cybertruck vehicles, just a day after the company began offering rides in the autonomous taxis in Austin, Texas.
Coming to India, ISRO's succesfull satellite launch has now placed a first imaging satellite in orbit at an altitude of 36,000 km.
Stay with us for more latest news, breaking updates and developments as they unfold.
United States President Donald Trump has admitted that the various construction projects he has undertaken in Washington, DC, will one day bear his name to secure his presidential legacy.
Sudan Doctors Network, which tracks violence throughout the war in Sudan, said that the rebel group Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North, or SPLM-N, launched an attack on Thursday in the areas of Debi and Luweri in the town of Kauda in South Kordofan.
Jalandhar Police Commissioner confirmed that the fraud case was filed at a city police station on August 16, 2026, after cops launched a probe.
The United Nations General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly to encourage a shift away from the familiar Mercator world map towards projections that show continents closer to their true size. The non-binding “Correct the Map” resolution, sponsored by Togo and backed by African Union members, passed 164-1 on Friday, with six abstentions. The United States cast the only no vote. For more than four centuries the Mercator projection has been the default classroom and newsroom map. It keeps compass bearings straight, useful for sailors, but stretches land near the poles. Greenland can look as large as Africa. Africa is in fact about 14 times bigger.
US President Donald Trump has reiterated threat to attack Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain “very soon”, days after Washington targeted Iranian military targets. While speaking to reporters at the Oval office, Trump backed his months-long US military campaign against Iran, saying it was being done to stop Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.
On Friday (Sep 4), the United Nations General Assembly voted to adopt the "Correct the Map" resolution. For centuries, standard world maps visually shrunk the true size of Africa. Now, 164 countries have voted in favour of introducing a map that accurately depicts the region's scale, with the United States casting the sole opposing vote. In a session held at the UN headquarters in New York, the UNGA officially moved away from the 16th-century Mercator projection in favour of the 2018 Equal Earth design.
Eight people from Tamil Nadu were killed after the car they were travelling in crashed into a lorry parked on a highway in Kerala’s Thrissur district, police said on Saturday. Seven of the victims died on the spot while an eighth was rushed to hospital but could not survive.
An explosion at a military barracks in Bolivia on Friday claimed at least 10 lives. The blast in the Viacha municipality, about 30 km (19 miles) from La Paz occurred at around 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT) local time in an area used to store pyrotechnic material, authorities said.
Though the immediate cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, preliminary investigations point to the blast originating from the defence ministry's fireworks stockpile.