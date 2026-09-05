/Latest News India and World LIVE Updates: At least 10 killed in explosion at Bolivia military base, Tesla’s Cybercab hits a roadblock

Latest News Today Live Updates: An explosion at a military ‌barracks in Bolivia on Friday claimed at least 10 lives. The blast in the Viacha municipaliy, about 30 km (19 miles) from La Paz occurred ​at around 2:30 p.m.

And from the world of technology, US federal regulators have opened an investigation into Tesla’s new steering-wheel-free Cybertruck vehicles, just a day after the company began offering rides in the autonomous taxis in Austin, Texas.

Coming to India, ISRO's succesfull satellite launch has now placed a first imaging satellite in orbit at an altitude of 36,000 km.