In top stories today, an attack on King Fahd International airport in Dammam in eastern Saudi Arabia on the Persian Gulf near Bahrain and Qatar left one dead, the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority announced early Thursday. Eight people were also injured in the attack while the airport suffered infrastructure damages. As a result of the attacks, flights were diverted away from the airport, said Global flight-tracking service Flightradar24 on X.

In other big news of the day, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday (Oct 21) that it is getting ready to reveal a new weapon it referred to as the "Father of All Bombs". Without offering many details about the weapon, IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said, “We are in the stage of preparing to unveil the 'Father of All Bombs'. This is something new for the enemy.” The announcement comes after reports that Washington has prepared plans to use a Massive Ordnance Air Blast, dubbed the "mother of all bombs", to hit military sites in Iran if ordered by US President Donald Trump.

And in news from India, the Indian Embassy in Paris, issued an advisory for its nationals living in the country and those travelling to France to "remain vigilant and exercise due caution" and "avoid large gatherings and crowded places." The embassy, sharing the advisory in a post on X wrote, "In view of the recent developments and localised curfews imposed in France, please remain vigilant and exercise due caution. Please avoid large gatherings and crowded places where protests are taking place, and follow the instructions and advisories issued by the local French authorities."