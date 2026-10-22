In top stories today, an attack on King Fahd International airport in Dammam in eastern Saudi Arabia on the Persian Gulf near Bahrain and Qatar left one dead, the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority announced early Thursday. Eight people were also injured in the attack while the airport suffered infrastructure damages. As a result of the attacks, flights were diverted away from the airport, said Global flight-tracking service Flightradar24 on X.
In other big news of the day, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday (Oct 21) that it is getting ready to reveal a new weapon it referred to as the "Father of All Bombs". Without offering many details about the weapon, IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said, “We are in the stage of preparing to unveil the 'Father of All Bombs'. This is something new for the enemy.” The announcement comes after reports that Washington has prepared plans to use a Massive Ordnance Air Blast, dubbed the "mother of all bombs", to hit military sites in Iran if ordered by US President Donald Trump.
And in news from India, the Indian Embassy in Paris, issued an advisory for its nationals living in the country and those travelling to France to "remain vigilant and exercise due caution" and "avoid large gatherings and crowded places." The embassy, sharing the advisory in a post on X wrote, "In view of the recent developments and localised curfews imposed in France, please remain vigilant and exercise due caution. Please avoid large gatherings and crowded places where protests are taking place, and follow the instructions and advisories issued by the local French authorities."
Stay with us for the latest news, breaking updates and developments as they unfold.
US President Donald Trump revealed he discussed the idea of renaming the Atlantic Ocean on Google Maps with Google CEO Sundar Pichai; however, the company showed little enthusiasm for the idea. Trump's remark came while addressing a rally in South Carolina on October 21, where he also joked about rebranding the Pacific Ocean as the “American Ocean” and mused over how European leaders might react to such a move.
Pakistan, Qatar, Turkey and Indonesia have signed a defence industry cooperation agreement to expand joint manufacturing, research and development, technology sharing and military training. It is a unique pact that connects the defence departments and industries of four Muslim-majority nations located across the Gulf, South Asia and Southeast Asia. The deal comes even as the mutual defence vision of the Makkah Alliance, Pakistan's separate agreement with Saudi Arabia and Turkey, didn't take off after Houthi rebel attacks on the Arab kingdom in the wake of the US-Israel-Iran war.
India on Thursday (Oct 22) strongly condemned the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and the Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province on Wednesday (Oct 21). The Ministry of External Affairs raised concerns over Houthi strikes on the kingdom’s civilian and energy infrastructure, saying that these attacks have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries. One Indian national was killed, while three others were injured in the attacks.
IRGC chief Ahmad Vahidi has said the “enemy understands no language other than that of force and power”, Iranian state media report.
US President Donald Trump revealed he discussed the idea of renaming the Atlantic Ocean on Google Maps with Google CEO Sundar Pichai; however, the company showed little enthusiasm for the idea. Trump's remark came while addressing a rally in South Carolina on October 21, where he also joked about rebranding the Pacific Ocean as the “American Ocean” and mused over how European leaders might react to such a move.
Meta and its social media platforms Facebook and Instagram are facing a class action lawsuit in Australia over allegations that addictive design features are harming children and teenagers.
The final four civil rights activists among the several dozen detained yesterday after taking part in olive harvesting in the occupied West Bank have been released from detention, according to Rabbis for Human Rights.
All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that she was not involved in a separate protest call issued by the organisation CJP at Central Park on October 16.
Houthi-affiliated media reports that three air strikes have hit the al-Sarari area in Taiz Governorate, southwestern Yemen.
The Greek Finance Ministry stated that it is implementing sanctions against Tehran, and it has backed efforts to combat money laundering and illicit financial activities linked to Iran.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned it will “extend confrontation to US bases” in the region if Washington continues to urge “vessels to pass through mined waterways illegally”.
War-related risks in the Strait of Hormuz and an increase in ship-to-ship transfers account for more than half of the USD 20 per barrel year-on-year rise in global crude oil freight rates, according to a Goldman Sachs report.
Global crude shipping costs are now seven times higher than a year ago, surging above USD 20 per barrel from USD 3.
The report cited a USD 7 war risk premium for crossing Hormuz, USD 4 from ship-to-ship transfers, and higher fuel and tanker costs. Asian refiners reliant on distant imports face squeezed margins, with Brent crude trading around USD 111.51 per barrel.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on the opposition, saying the Congress would not win elections even by 2030 due to its "negative politics".
Addressing a gathering in Delhi, he accused Rahul Gandhi of levelling "vote theft" allegations to safeguard the vote bank of infiltrators and dismissed Congress' questions over the Election Commission's neutrality. Shah also warned AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal that his party would be "rooted out" of Punjab. He inaugurated 43 Delhi Jal Board projects worth Rs 8,941 crore aimed at cleaning the Yamuna river.
Russia's defence ministry said it shot down 808 Ukrainian drones overnight, with air defence systems destroying the drones over various regions and annexed Crimea. The launches came after President Vladimir Putin met in Saint Petersburg with US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff. The incident underscores continued hostilities despite diplomatic engagement, coming alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's claim that Russian ballistic missile strikes showed no change in Moscow's position on the war.
Asian equities sank on October 22 as tech firms resumed their downward spiral following mixed earnings from Wall Street giants, with sentiment also soured by a spike in oil prices. Seoul's Kospi fell more than three per cent, and Tokyo's Nikkei dropped 2.7 per cent, while Hong Kong dived over three per cent. Tesla reported lower profits and cut its capital spending forecast, while Meta lifted its AI spending estimates. Confidence was further hit by a more than two per cent rise in oil prices after Houthi attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities and an airport, with the US ordering non-essential embassy staff to leave Saudi Arabia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow's firing of ballistic missiles at Ukraine shortly after US envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin showed the Kremlin's position on the war had not changed. "This means there has been no real change in its attitude," Zelensky said, adding that the strikes killed two people and wounded 34. The comments came as Russia's defence ministry said it shot down 808 Ukrainian drones overnight, in the wake of the Putin-Witkoff meeting in Saint Petersburg.
As of earlier this afternoon, the typhoon Champi center was located about 500 kilometers (five hundred kilometers) east-southeast of Taiwan's southernmost point. Champi is classified as a severe typhoon with sustained winds near 51 meters per second (fifty-one meters per second)—that's equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane.
The drones, launched after Putin met Wednesday in Saint Petersburg with US President Donald Trump's envoy, were destroyed by air defence systems over various regions of Russia and annexed Crimea, the ministry said in a statement.
In a joint operation, the Indian Army’s 52 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Baramulla Police apprehended two suspected terrorist associates from the Darpura Nursery area of Delina Ghat in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, following credible intelligence inputs.
Officials said one Turkish-made KANIK pistol, one magazine containing 10 rounds and two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from their possession.
Seven people were killed on the Ukrainian side after US President Donald Trump's envoy held talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg.
Trump sought to strike an optimistic tone after Witkoff's meeting with Putin on Wednesday, saying negotiators were "maybe now the closest we've been" to ending the war.
Students in Indonesia's West Kalimantan city of Pontianak clashed with police late on Wednesday (October 21) during a protest against the government's handling of haze and respiratory illnesses brought on by months of forest fires in the area.