/Latest India & World News Today LIVE: Iran says Strait of Hormuz remains closed, no rush to reopen

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tashkent on Saturday (August 29), as part of his broader tour covering Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. During the visit, he is scheduled to hold bilateral talks and participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, reflecting India's efforts to deepen strategic engagement with Central Asian nations.
Meanwhile, according to reports from Greek and Israeli media, Greece and Israel are expected to formalise agreements in Tel Aviv on Monday for the development of the "Achilles' Shield", a layered air defence and missile protection system valued at $3.4 billion. The agreement had earlier received approval from Greece's Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defence (KYSEA) on July 23.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday (August 29, 2026) said that Hindutva does not envisage a Bharat (the name he uses for India) without Muslims, asserting that a person who believes Muslims should have no place in the country would cease to be a Hindu. Addressing an event in New York City, he said, “I said, no, that is not Hindutva. If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslims in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu."
Iran’s leaders have acknowledged the mounting economic damage of six months of war with the United States, with the president saying foreign trade has shrunk by more than a third under US sanctions and a naval blockade. Tehran signalled that it would not yield to US pressure, vowing to pursue diplomacy while maintaining control over the Strait of Hormuz. The government identified tackling economic fallout as a key priority, focusing on curbing inflation, generating employment, and gradually reducing the country's dependence on the US dollar.
Stay with us for more latest news, breaking updates and developments as they unfold.
The GST Council is set to meet for the first time in a year in New Delhi on September 12, with industry and tax experts expecting the 57th meeting to address pressing issues around input tax credit (ITC), litigation and compliance that continue to add to costs and uncertainty for businesses.
Iraq is seeking to “be a bridge” between Tehran and Washington, the Iraqi prime minister’s security adviser, Qasim al-Araji, said.
Finland's President Alexander Stubb said he did not believe Russia would risk an attack against a NATO country, telling Germany's Bild newspaper it would "make no sense" to test the resolve of the alliance. Western officials have warned of a growing risk of Russian hybrid operations, including cyber attacks, against European countries potentially leading to a direct confrontation with the NATO alliance. German officials have said they assess Russia would be in a position to attack a NATO country by 2029.
NASA is preparing to send its newest eye on the universe into space, with the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope scheduled to launch as early as Sunday, August 30, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “A special welcome, wreath-laying at the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument and interaction with the Indian community”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a yoga programme organised by the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan. PM Modi is on a two-day state visit to Uzbekistan. Later today, the Prime Minister will hold delegation-level talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev further to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi says the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and Tehran is in no hurry to reopen it.