/Latest India & World News Today LIVE: Iran says Strait of Hormuz remains closed, no rush to reopen

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tashkent on Saturday (August 29), as part of his broader tour covering Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. During the visit, he is scheduled to hold bilateral talks and participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, reflecting India's efforts to deepen strategic engagement with Central Asian nations.

Meanwhile, according to reports from Greek and Israeli media, Greece and Israel are expected to formalise agreements in Tel Aviv on Monday for the development of the "Achilles' Shield", a layered air defence and missile protection system valued at $3.4 billion. The agreement had earlier received approval from Greece's Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defence (KYSEA) on July 23.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday (August 29, 2026) said that Hindutva does not envisage a Bharat (the name he uses for India) without Muslims, asserting that a person who believes Muslims should have no place in the country would cease to be a Hindu. Addressing an event in New York City, he said, “I said, no, that is not Hindutva. If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslims in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu."

Iran’s leaders have acknowledged the mounting economic damage of six months of war with the United States, with the president saying foreign trade has shrunk by more than a third under US sanctions and a naval blockade. Tehran signalled that it would not yield to US pressure, vowing to pursue diplomacy while maintaining control over the Strait of Hormuz. The government identified tackling economic fallout as a key priority, focusing on curbing inflation, generating employment, and gradually reducing the country's dependence on the US dollar.