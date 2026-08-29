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The United States has struck a deal with Caracas that would give it control of some 65 billion barrels of Venezuela’s proven oil reserves, President Donald Trump has announced, while reviving the OPEC nation’s battered energy industry. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the “historic transaction more than doubles American oil reserves” and “will substantially lower gas prices for all Americans”.

Sustained gunfire and explosions rang out across several areas of Niger’s capital, Niamey, early on Saturday (August 29). Shots were heard around the city’s Diori Hamani international airport and near the presidential palace.

Security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir have stepped up surveillance after an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) believed to have originated from Pakistan was detected in the Rajouri sector on Friday (Aug 28), according to reports citing Army sources. The drone was spotted at around 8:05 pm (India time) over the general area of Behrooti, within the operational area of responsibility of the 22 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles.

Price of compressed natural gas (CNG) has been hiked by Rs 3.89 from August 29, effective 6 am, Indraprastha Gas Limited said on Friday night. The new price of CNG, mostly used in autos, cabs, buses, and economy-focused personal cars, will stand at Rs 86.98 a kg in Delhi, where IGL is the operator.