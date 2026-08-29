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The United States has struck a deal with Caracas that would give it control of some 65 billion barrels of Venezuela’s proven oil reserves, President Donald Trump has announced, while reviving the OPEC nation’s battered energy industry. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the “historic transaction more than doubles American oil reserves” and “will substantially lower gas prices for all Americans”.
Sustained gunfire and explosions rang out across several areas of Niger’s capital, Niamey, early on Saturday (August 29). Shots were heard around the city’s Diori Hamani international airport and near the presidential palace.
Security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir have stepped up surveillance after an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) believed to have originated from Pakistan was detected in the Rajouri sector on Friday (Aug 28), according to reports citing Army sources. The drone was spotted at around 8:05 pm (India time) over the general area of Behrooti, within the operational area of responsibility of the 22 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles.
Price of compressed natural gas (CNG) has been hiked by Rs 3.89 from August 29, effective 6 am, Indraprastha Gas Limited said on Friday night. The new price of CNG, mostly used in autos, cabs, buses, and economy-focused personal cars, will stand at Rs 86.98 a kg in Delhi, where IGL is the operator.
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During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold delegation-level talks with President Mirziyoyev to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. The two leaders will review cooperation in trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people domains and set the agenda for the road ahead. Prime Minister is also expected to visit the Shastri Memorial in Tashkent and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies.
US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has criticised the ongoing military actions by the Trump administration against Iran, accusing the government of launching an illegal and immoral war. “Today marks 6 months since the Trump administration launched its illegal and immoral war on the people of Iran. This act of imperial aggression has claimed thousands of innocent lives, put the US and global economies on the brink, and caused suffering for millions,” she wrote on X.
US Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari has slammed the Trump administration’s military campaign against Iran, demanding the impeachment of Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. In a post on social media platform X, Ansari said: “In the past six months since Donald Trump started his illegal war in Iran, 120 children died after a US military strike hit their school, 18 American servicemembers have been killed, Americans have endured record-high gas costs, and Donald Trump and his sons have profited endlessly from investing in defence tech companies that received government contracts.”
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran (IRGC) claimed to maintain firm control over the Strait of Hormuz, accusing US leaders of spreading false statements regarding the passage to sway energy prices.