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US has announced $500,000 in emergency assistance for Nepal after devastating flash floods and mudslides killed over 150 people and left hundreds missing. The US State Department on Wednesday (Aug 26) expressed condolences to families affected by the disaster in Rasuwa district and said Washington would deploy a disaster response adviser to support rescue efforts.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, aka KSM, the man accused by the US of being the mastermind behind the horrific September 11 attacks, has been given a new trial date at Guantanamo Bay. Military Judge Lt. Col. Michael Schrama ruled on Wednesday (Aug 26) that proceedings against Mohammed and three other defendants can begin on June 5, 2028.

Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, settled a landmark social media addiction lawsuit on Wednesday brought by dozens of states, according to a court filing. Meta agreed to pay up to $17.1 billion to the states that sued and add child-safety measures to its platforms. The settlement resolves claims filed by 47 states and cuts short a trial that kicked off last week in Oakland, California.

