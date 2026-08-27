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US has announced $500,000 in emergency assistance for Nepal after devastating flash floods and mudslides killed over 150 people and left hundreds missing. The US State Department on Wednesday (Aug 26) expressed condolences to families affected by the disaster in Rasuwa district and said Washington would deploy a disaster response adviser to support rescue efforts.
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, aka KSM, the man accused by the US of being the mastermind behind the horrific September 11 attacks, has been given a new trial date at Guantanamo Bay. Military Judge Lt. Col. Michael Schrama ruled on Wednesday (Aug 26) that proceedings against Mohammed and three other defendants can begin on June 5, 2028.
Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, settled a landmark social media addiction lawsuit on Wednesday brought by dozens of states, according to a court filing. Meta agreed to pay up to $17.1 billion to the states that sued and add child-safety measures to its platforms. The settlement resolves claims filed by 47 states and cuts short a trial that kicked off last week in Oakland, California.
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Nvidia surprised markets on Wednesday, forecasting 70 per cent revenue growth for the next fiscal year and reporting that demand for its AI chips is climbing at a 100 per cent rate, a projection strong enough to spark an after-hours rally in its stock. That 70 per cent figure far outpaces Wall Street's existing estimates, which had pegged fiscal 2028 revenue at around $570 billion, or about 44 per cent growth over fiscal 2027 (the current year). Applying Nvidia's own growth projection to its fiscal 2027 numbers instead points to fiscal 2028 revenue somewhere between $690 billion and $700 billion, over $100 billion higher than analysts had been forecasting.
Divisions persist within the UN Security Council over the order in which steps should be carried out under a US-sponsored plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza. The 15-point plan ties Hamas's disarmament to a staged pullout of Israeli forces. While Hamas agreed to the plan in July, Israel turned it down five days later, insisting Hamas disarm before any withdrawal begins, a sequencing the US has also endorsed.
Bill Gates is looking to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year, eager to propose global efforts to mitigate the growing risks posed by artificial intelligence. The Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist said he believes China might agree to restrict potentially dangerous AI model releases if the US took the initiative on that first.
Stocks rose at the start of the Asia-Pacific trading session on Thursday as Nvidia's latest earnings report beat estimates, lifting tech hardware manufacturers and reviving investor confidence after data overnight showed that the Federal Reserve's preferred U.S. inflation measure is still running hot.
Nvidia investors got a roller coaster ride after the market closed on Wednesday, with its shares jumping after an early dip following the company's quarterly results, highlighting Wall Street's elevated expectations for its favourite AI chip designer. Nvidia handily beat the consensus estimates for its second quarter and raised its third-quarter guidance. Second-quarter data centre revenue rose 117 per cent from a year ago to $89 billion, and the company said third-quarter revenue across the Santa Clara, California, firm should hit $108 billion, give or take.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday awarded Elon Musk the Order of Freedom, one of Ukraine’s highest state honours, for his “outstanding personal merits” in protecting human life and freedom and strengthening ties between Ukraine and the United States.
The purpose of CIA Director John Ratcliffe's visit to Moscow this week was to warn Russia not to attack NATO member states, according to multiple people familiar with the matter, amid U.S. intelligence assessments that Russia could try to test NATO. Ratcliffe also brought up Iran, warning of additional sanctions if the Strait of Hormuz does not reopen to shipping traffic.
President Trump said on Wednesday that the U.S. is "achieving a very big victory" as the Iran war nears the six-month mark, but that it "will continue for as long as necessary" and there's no timetable to resume peace talks.
The United States has announced $500,000 in emergency assistance for Nepal after devastating flash floods and mudslides killed more than 150 people and left hundreds missing. The US announcement came as several countries stepped forward to support Nepal's rescue and relief operations. This includes countries such as Bangladesh, India, China and the World Bank, which expressed solidarity with the Nepalese government and people, offering to assist in relief and rescue efforts.
India attracted a total of $30.7 billion as gross foreign direct investment (FDI) in the April-June 2026 quarter, the highest level in at least 15 years. This strong inward flow overshadowed outflows, resulting in net FDI in the quarter rising to its highest level since June 2022.