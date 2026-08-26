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  • /LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Aug 26: Operation Sindoor big revelations; Dolly Parton dies at 80, and more
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LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Aug 26: Operation Sindoor big revelations; Dolly Parton dies at 80, and more

Moohita Kaur Garg
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 07:12 IST | Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 07:49 IST
LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Aug 26: Operation Sindoor big revelations; Dolly Parton dies at 80, and more

LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Aug 26 Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

Story highlights

Latest News Today Live Updates: Stay connected to WION News for the latest updates from India and around the globe, including major developments in Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, global security, diplomacy, energy markets, and other breaking stories shaping the world.

Latest News Today Live Updates: Former Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the armed forces "complete freedom of action" ahead of Operation Sindoor, while making clear there was no political pressure to launch it immediately. Chauhan said the military was told to choose the timing, avoid any scope for failure and ensure evidence of its actions.

Meta Instagram chief Adam Mosseri acknowledged in a US court that some teenage safety tools had very low adoption rates during early testing. The testimony came in a case brought by 29 US states seeking potentially $200 billion in penalties.

The US has sanctioned four India-based companies and three Indian nationals over alleged Iranian oil and petrochemical trade under Operation Economic Outcast.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has said he does not support a planned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat event at Madison Square Garden, while acknowledging the city may lack legal authority to stop the private gathering.

07:49:27
'Exclusionary vision...': New York mayor Zohran Mamdani reveals why he opposes RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's event

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's upcoming New York event has sparked a political row, with Mayor Zohran Mamdani saying he does not support it while acknowledging the city may have limited authority over a private gathering.

All you need to know

07:26:02
US sanctions 4 India-based firms, 3 individuals over Iran oil trade

The US has sanctioned four India-based companies and three Indian nationals over alleged trade in Iranian oil and petrochemical products. 

The targeted companies are Sadashiva Overseas Limited, PP Softtech Private Limited, Prakrutees Infra Impex India Private Limited and customs broker Portease Partners LLP.

The US Treasury accused the firms of facilitating or importing Iranian products worth millions of dollars. Three Indian nationals, including PP Softtech director Prashant Garg, were also sanctioned under the Trump administration's Iran pressure campaign.

07:20:26
'Winning note will always be ours': Ex-CDS reveals what PM Modi told armed forces before Operation Sindoor

What exactly did PM Modi tell the armed forces before Operation Sindoor? Former CDS General Anil Chauhan has revealed the message given at a key April 29 meeting, including a crucial instruction on when and how India should respond to Pakistan.

Here's what he said

'Winning note will always be ours': Ex-CDS reveals Modi gave armed forces 'complete freedom' before Operation Sindoor
07:19:19
Instagram chief admits promoting teen safety tool while hiding its low adoption
07:14:05
Dolly Parton, global icon and queen of country music, dies at 80

Iconic singer, songwriter, and actress Dolly Parton has passed away at the age of 80, as announced by her family on Instagram. She leaves behind an extraordinary career spanning music, film, television, and business.

Read more here

Dolly Parton, global icon and queen of country music, dies at 80

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Wion Web Desk

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