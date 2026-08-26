/LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Aug 26: Operation Sindoor big revelations; Dolly Parton dies at 80, and more

Latest News Today Live Updates: Former Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the armed forces "complete freedom of action" ahead of Operation Sindoor, while making clear there was no political pressure to launch it immediately. Chauhan said the military was told to choose the timing, avoid any scope for failure and ensure evidence of its actions.

Meta Instagram chief Adam Mosseri acknowledged in a US court that some teenage safety tools had very low adoption rates during early testing. The testimony came in a case brought by 29 US states seeking potentially $200 billion in penalties.

The US has sanctioned four India-based companies and three Indian nationals over alleged Iranian oil and petrochemical trade under Operation Economic Outcast.