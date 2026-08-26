/LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Aug 26: Operation Sindoor big revelations; Dolly Parton dies at 80, and more

Latest News Today Live Updates: Former Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the armed forces "complete freedom of action" ahead of Operation Sindoor, while making clear there was no political pressure to launch it immediately. Chauhan said the military was told to choose the timing, avoid any scope for failure and ensure evidence of its actions.
Meta Instagram chief Adam Mosseri acknowledged in a US court that some teenage safety tools had very low adoption rates during early testing. The testimony came in a case brought by 29 US states seeking potentially $200 billion in penalties.
The US has sanctioned four India-based companies and three Indian nationals over alleged Iranian oil and petrochemical trade under Operation Economic Outcast.
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has said he does not support a planned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat event at Madison Square Garden, while acknowledging the city may lack legal authority to stop the private gathering.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's upcoming New York event has sparked a political row, with Mayor Zohran Mamdani saying he does not support it while acknowledging the city may have limited authority over a private gathering.
The US has sanctioned four India-based companies and three Indian nationals over alleged trade in Iranian oil and petrochemical products.
The targeted companies are Sadashiva Overseas Limited, PP Softtech Private Limited, Prakrutees Infra Impex India Private Limited and customs broker Portease Partners LLP.
The US Treasury accused the firms of facilitating or importing Iranian products worth millions of dollars. Three Indian nationals, including PP Softtech director Prashant Garg, were also sanctioned under the Trump administration's Iran pressure campaign.
What exactly did PM Modi tell the armed forces before Operation Sindoor? Former CDS General Anil Chauhan has revealed the message given at a key April 29 meeting, including a crucial instruction on when and how India should respond to Pakistan.
Iconic singer, songwriter, and actress Dolly Parton has passed away at the age of 80, as announced by her family on Instagram. She leaves behind an extraordinary career spanning music, film, television, and business.