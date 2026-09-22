/LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Today: Jaishankar calls for stronger multilateralism at UNGA, Iran delegation arrives in New York

Latest News Today Live Updates: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for stronger multilateralism and reforms to make international institutions more participative and transparent, as world leaders gather in New York for the 81st United Nations General Assembly. He said global cooperation is under stress amid geopolitical tensions, conflicts and growing competition.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in New York for the UNGA, with President Masoud Pezeshkian scheduled to arrive Tuesday and address the General Assembly on September 23. The Iranian delegation's visit comes amid continuing tensions with the United States.

French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump have agreed to work together to ease energy market tensions, protect critical infrastructure in West Asia and ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. They also discussed efforts toward a moratorium on strikes against energy and Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.