/LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Today: Jaishankar calls for stronger multilateralism at UNGA, Iran delegation arrives in New York

Latest News Today Live Updates: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for stronger multilateralism and reforms to make international institutions more participative and transparent, as world leaders gather in New York for the 81st United Nations General Assembly. He said global cooperation is under stress amid geopolitical tensions, conflicts and growing competition.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in New York for the UNGA, with President Masoud Pezeshkian scheduled to arrive Tuesday and address the General Assembly on September 23. The Iranian delegation's visit comes amid continuing tensions with the United States.
French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump have agreed to work together to ease energy market tensions, protect critical infrastructure in West Asia and ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. They also discussed efforts toward a moratorium on strikes against energy and Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.
Stay connected to WION News for all the latest news updates from around the globe.
A new Pew Research Center survey found that a majority of Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem do not believe Israel and an independent Palestinian state can coexist peacefully.
Among Israelis surveyed, 17% said peaceful coexistence was possible, while 56% said it was not. Among Palestinians, 21% believed coexistence was possible and 68% said it was not.
Among Jewish Israelis, 16% saw a possible path to coexistence, compared with 64% who did not. The survey included 1,001 Israelis and 1,038 Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
The Israeli figure marks a low point in more than a decade of Pew polling on the issue. In 2026, for the first time, more than half of Israeli respondents said peaceful coexistence was impossible.
US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 32%, the lowest of his political career, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted ahead of the November midterm elections.
Approval among Republicans also declined sharply, falling to 73% from 82% a week earlier. Overall approval stood at 35% in the previous poll.
Only 17% of respondents approved of Trump’s handling of the cost of living, while 34% approved of US strikes on Iran. The poll surveyed 1,277 US adults and has a margin of error of three percentage points.
The findings come as inflation, energy costs and the continuing Iran conflict remain major issues for US voters.
The trial of six French nationals accused of belonging to the Islamic State group has opened in Baghdad, with the next hearing scheduled for October 5.
The suspects face the death penalty if convicted of crimes against Iraq and the Iraqi people. Their lawyers are seeking their repatriation to France, arguing that the proceedings are moving too quickly and do not give the defendants enough time to prepare an adequate defence.
The six were among 47 French nationals transferred from Syria to Iraq last year. Numerous suspected Islamic State members were already being held in Iraq.
Asian stock markets climbed on Tuesday as renewed optimism around artificial intelligence and lower oil prices boosted investor sentiment.
Meta shares surged 11% after its new AI agent, Muse, topped the download charts. The company says Muse can handle tasks such as booking travel, sending emails and making purchases. South Korea's Kospi rose 1.7%, while Taiwan's Taiex gained 1.4%. The Nasdaq closed 2.3% higher on Monday.
Investors are also watching upcoming talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, with trade and AI expected to be key topics.
Oil prices fell around 4% on Monday after Trump indicated he was open to meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Brent crude, however, remained above $100 a barrel in early Asian trading.
A five day old newborn died after a fire broke out at RIMS Hospital in Adilabad, Telangana, late Monday night.
The fire started at around 11:50 pm, prompting the fire department to rush a tender to the hospital. Fire officials said the blaze was brought under control and 28 children admitted to a ward were safely rescued and evacuated.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
The incident comes days after a separate house fire in Belagavi, Karnataka, killed four members of a family and seriously injured two others. Police said a suspected refrigerator explosion triggered that blaze.
Typhoon Dujuan has left at least two people dead and five injured in Japan after sweeping through areas near Tokyo, authorities said Tuesday.
The storm moved away from Japan’s coast and into the Pacific, allowing authorities to lift or downgrade most heavy rain and landslide warnings. Search operations were continuing for four people reported missing after landslides triggered by torrential rain.
More than 46,000 households in Chiba prefecture near Tokyo remained without electricity. The storm also brought record rainfall to parts of the Tokyo region.
Oshima, about 120 kilometres south of central Tokyo, recorded 832 millimetres of rain over 48 hours, while Tokyo’s Edogawa Ward recorded 282.5 millimetres in 24 hours, both unusually high levels.
G7 foreign ministers have condemned what they called the “unacceptable continued strikes” launched from Yemen against Saudi Arabia and called on the Houthis to immediately stop military actions.
In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US also urged the Houthis to end threats and attacks against civilian shipping and return to the political process.
The G7 ministers further called on Iran to end what they described as its arming and support for the Houthis, alleging that Tehran was violating previous UN Security Council resolutions.
US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York on Tuesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
The meeting comes as Washington seeks to encourage de-escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and revive negotiations.
According to Axios, Ukrainian chief negotiator Rustem Umerov has been working with White House envoys to arrange the talks. The meeting is taking place during the 81st UN General Assembly, whose high-level general debate runs from September 22 to 26 and on September 28.
India’s PV Sindhu lost to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in three games, 23-21, 18-21, 11-21, in the women’s team badminton quarterfinals at the Asian Games.
Yamaguchi fought back after dropping the opening game to defeat Sindhu in the next two games. The result puts India 0-1 behind Japan in the quarterfinal tie.
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held separate meetings with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and Nauru President David Adeang on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly.
Jaishankar and Cassis reviewed India-Switzerland economic ties following the entry into force of the India EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement.
In his meeting with Nauru President Adeang, Jaishankar highlighted India's development partnership with the Pacific island nation and bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
Jaishankar also attended the first Visegrad Group India Foreign Ministers' Meeting, where the sides agreed to deepen cooperation in areas including technology, defence, education and connectivity.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned that Iranian airlines could be effectively shut out of international travel from Wednesday (Sep 23) as Washington threatens secondary sanctions against companies supporting Iran's carriers.
According to Al Jazeera, Bessent said foreign airports, fuel suppliers and ticketing companies could face restrictions if they continue providing services to Iranian airlines.
The warning comes amid a broader US sanctions campaign targeting Iran's financial and commercial networks. Washington has already imposed sanctions on Iranian airlines and companies accused of supporting the country's aviation sector.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in New York on Monday to participate in the 81st United Nations General Assembly session, according to Iran's state run IRNA news agency.
Araghchi is expected to hold consultations on regional developments during the UNGA High Level Week. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is also scheduled to travel to New York and address the General Assembly on Wednesday, September 23.
Pezeshkian is expected to hold meetings with leaders and senior officials on the sidelines of the UNGA. Iran said some members of his delegation, including media team members, were denied US visas.