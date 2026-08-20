/LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Today: Trump targets Iran economy, SIT to probe Kolkata hotel fire that killed 9

Latest News Today Live Updates: US President Donald Trump has announced a major economic campaign against Iran, warning countries and businesses that support Tehran of "tremendous" penalties as the Strait of Hormuz remains heavily disrupted. The move comes alongside US efforts to economically isolate Iran and follows the UAE's suspension of economic dealings with Tehran.

The US national debt has crossed $40 trillion for the first time, with total public debt reaching $40.05 trillion on August 18. Rising interest costs, government spending and persistent deficits are adding pressure to Washington's finances.

Trump said the US and Canada were close to finalising a trade agreement and that Washington was considering reducing tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium. A proposed 50 per cent tariff has been delayed for three days to allow negotiations to continue.