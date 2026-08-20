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LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Today: Trump targets Iran economy, SIT to probe Kolkata hotel fire that killed 9

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 06:37 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 06:57 IST
LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Today: Trump targets Iran economy, SIT to probe Kolkata hotel fire that killed 9

LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Today: Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

Story highlights

Latest News Today Live Updates: Stay connected to WION News for the latest updates from India and around the globe, including major developments in Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, global security, diplomacy, energy markets, and other breaking stories shaping the world.

Latest News Today Live Updates: US President Donald Trump has announced a major economic campaign against Iran, warning countries and businesses that support Tehran of "tremendous" penalties as the Strait of Hormuz remains heavily disrupted. The move comes alongside US efforts to economically isolate Iran and follows the UAE's suspension of economic dealings with Tehran.

The US national debt has crossed $40 trillion for the first time, with total public debt reaching $40.05 trillion on August 18. Rising interest costs, government spending and persistent deficits are adding pressure to Washington's finances.

Trump said the US and Canada were close to finalising a trade agreement and that Washington was considering reducing tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium. A proposed 50 per cent tariff has been delayed for three days to allow negotiations to continue.

In India, nine people, including a child, were killed in a fire at Shika Inn hotel on Mirza Ghalib Street in Kolkata. A Special Investigation Team has been formed to investigate the blaze and examine fire safety compliance. Five Bangladeshi nationals were among those identified as deceased.

06:57:39
Trump says US, Canada close to trade deal, tariffs on steel and aluminium may fall

US President Donald Trump said the United States and Canada are close to finalising a trade agreement, with Washington considering lower tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium. Trump said US farmers would no longer face tariffs under the proposed deal. 

The US has also paused for three days the planned 50% tariff on a range of Canadian goods, following a request from Ottawa to allow more time to finalise the agreement. 

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed the delay until the end of August 21, saying "substantial progress" had been made but important work remained. Trump said the pause would allow both sides to "iron out the details" and expressed confidence that the agreement would benefit both countries.
 

06:38:57
Trump announces ‘crushing’ economic campaign against Iran, threatens allies with ‘tremendous’ penalties

Trump has announced a dramatic new economic offensive against Iran, but his warning goes beyond Tehran. Countries and companies that continue helping Iran could also face severe consequences. So, who could be next in Washington's crosshairs?

Click here to read

Trump announces ‘crushing’ economic campaign against Iran, threatens allies with ‘tremendous’ penalties

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist and Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with five years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. She has e...Read More

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