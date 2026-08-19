/LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Today: UAE accuses Iran of missile attack on Gulf shipping, North Korea condemns US-South Korea drills

Maoist leader Azad alias Dana Keshab Rao was released on Tuesday after spending more than 15 years as an undertrial prisoner, following his acquittal in all 49 cases registered against him in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.
Azad had spent 15 years, two months, and a few days in custody. A special court in Odisha pronounced the final judgment in his cases after the Supreme Court, in July 2025, directed the two states to dispose of all pending cases against him within a year.
The 49 cases included allegations linked to Maoist violence, including the 2008 killing of Swami Lakshmanananda Saraswati and four others. The court acquitted Azad for lack of sufficient evidence. His lawyer said he had spent his youth in jail without being convicted and indicated that further legal action may be pursued over his prolonged detention.
Two ballistic missiles launched from Iran triggered a security alert in the UAE, but the real question is where they were headed. Abu Dhabi says the weapons were targeting maritime navigation, while Tehran has categorically denied firing missiles at the country.
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