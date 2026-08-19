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LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Today: UAE accuses Iran of missile attack on Gulf shipping, North Korea condemns US-South Korea drills

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 06:47 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 07:13 IST
LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Today: UAE accuses Iran of missile attack on Gulf shipping, North Korea condemns US-South Korea drills

LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Today Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

Story highlights

Latest News Today Live Updates: Stay connected to WION News for the latest updates from India and around the globe, including major developments in Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, global security, diplomacy, energy markets, and other breaking stories shaping the world.

07:13:54
Maoist leader Azad walks free after 15 years in jail, acquitted in 49 cases

Maoist leader Azad alias Dana Keshab Rao was released on Tuesday after spending more than 15 years as an undertrial prisoner, following his acquittal in all 49 cases registered against him in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Azad had spent 15 years, two months, and a few days in custody. A special court in Odisha pronounced the final judgment in his cases after the Supreme Court, in July 2025, directed the two states to dispose of all pending cases against him within a year.

The 49 cases included allegations linked to Maoist violence, including the 2008 killing of Swami Lakshmanananda Saraswati and four others. The court acquitted Azad for lack of sufficient evidence. His lawyer said he had spent his youth in jail without being convicted and indicated that further legal action may be pursued over his prolonged detention.

07:02:51
UAE suspends trade with Iran, accuses it of targeting Gulf shipping; Tehran calls claim baseless

Two ballistic missiles launched from Iran triggered a security alert in the UAE, but the real question is where they were headed. Abu Dhabi says the weapons were targeting maritime navigation, while Tehran has categorically denied firing missiles at the country.

All you need to know

06:49:03
'Most immediate threat': North Korea blasts US-South Korea drills despite Trump's surprise cut

North Korea on Wednesday (Aug 19) denounced joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea as a direct threat to its security. Notably, Pyongyang's state media made no mention of US President Donald Trump's surprise decision to scale back the drills.

Read more here

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist and Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with five years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. She has e...Read More

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