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LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Aug 18: Trump cites India on voter ID, Iran deal tensions, and more

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 06:08 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 07:18 IST
LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Aug 18: Trump cites India on voter ID, Iran deal tensions, and more

Latest India & World News Today LIVE updates Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

Story highlights

Latest News Today Live Updates: Stay connected to WION News for the latest updates from India and around the globe, including India's immediate neighbourhood, major developments in Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, global security, and other breaking stories shaping the world.

Latest News Today Live Updates: Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest news and breaking developments from India and around the world.

US President Donald Trump has renewed his push for the SAVE America Act, citing India's voter identification system and the 2024 general election as examples while calling for stricter voter eligibility rules in the US. In other news, he claims Iran wants a deal but not on terms he considers acceptable, while backing continued pressure over its nuclear programme and making fresh comments about US control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices rose sharply after Trump ruled out extending an interim agreement with Iran, with Brent crude settling at $90.87 a barrel and WTI at $84.50. Disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remain a major concern for global energy markets.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Embassy in Saudi Arabia has warned Umrah pilgrims and workers not to beg or engage in unauthorised activities, stressing that Saudi authorities have a zero-tolerance policy and violations could lead to arrest, detention or deportation.

Stay with us for the latest news, breaking updates, and developments as they unfold.

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About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist and Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with five years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. She has e...Read More

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