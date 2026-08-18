/LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Aug 18: Trump cites India on voter ID, Iran deal tensions, and more

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US President Donald Trump has renewed his push for the SAVE America Act, citing India's voter identification system and the 2024 general election as examples while calling for stricter voter eligibility rules in the US. In other news, he claims Iran wants a deal but not on terms he considers acceptable, while backing continued pressure over its nuclear programme and making fresh comments about US control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices rose sharply after Trump ruled out extending an interim agreement with Iran, with Brent crude settling at $90.87 a barrel and WTI at $84.50. Disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remain a major concern for global energy markets.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Embassy in Saudi Arabia has warned Umrah pilgrims and workers not to beg or engage in unauthorised activities, stressing that Saudi authorities have a zero-tolerance policy and violations could lead to arrest, detention or deportation.