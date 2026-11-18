Latest India and World News Today Live Updates: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district early Wednesday, marking the second gunfight in the district this week. Security forces have reportedly trapped Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Latif Bhat inside a mosque in Zangalpora village of the Devsar area.

Nvidia has reported a record quarterly revenue of $115.8 billion (£86.9bn), more than doubling its sales from a year earlier and crossing the $100 billion mark for the first time. The announcement comes as the company maintains that it has no plans to reinstate ousted co-founder Jensen Huang. In the company's first results since Huang's dramatic exit, interim chief executive Colette Kress assured investors that operations remain unaffected, describing the situation as ‘business as usual’. "We've got this," she told investors.