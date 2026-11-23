Oil prices edged lower on Monday; WTI dropped about 40 cents to roughly $83 a barrel, and Brent fell 60 cents to about $92. That is a decline of roughly half a per cent. Crude is down about 18% over the past month, though still roughly 41% above a year ago. Crude is down about 18% over the past month, though still roughly 41% above a year ago. Brent averaged about $124 in October, and the EIA's November outlook expected it to stay near $100 for the rest of the year. Prices are well below that now.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Force has continued pressure on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Two oil tankers have caught fire because they entered the “restricted area” east of the Strait of Hormuz. On Sunday, Yemen’s Houthis claimed an attack on a Saudi oil refinery.
Asian markets extended their sell-off on Monday, November 23, as fears over stretched artificial intelligence (AI) valuations and mounting data-centre investments deepened the tech rout. Markets in South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and mainland China sank deeper into the red on Monday.
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At least 12 policemen were injured after villagers hurled stones at them while protesting against the proposed coal block in Jharkhand's Dumka district. The incident happened on Sunday when police came to rescue members of a coal survey team who had allegedly been held hostage by protesters. Tensions flared during a gram sabha meeting regarding proposed coal mining by Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited
Communities are opposing the allocation of the Badalpara and Kalyanpur blocks to the Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited. The project is currently in the exploration and survey phase, with coal production scheduled to begin in May 2030.
Israel's acting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud and Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar parties remained divided after four-hour-long talks to reach a consensus. Delegations from both sides agreed to meet again without setting a specific date, as the country's political future remains uncertain. In a joint statement, the parties said they outlined their positions on a range of issues and discussed them in detail.
US President Donald Trump blamed Democrats for the recent stock market pullback and called them “anti-growth”. US stock market has lost over $6 trillion in valuation; Trump claims it is a reaction to Democrats' “Anti-Growth and Retribution Only” policies. He reiterated his two predictions that a democratic victory would trigger a significant decline and that Iran will become increasingly aggressive. He also added that the whole election and the result were “strange”.
Alice Huang, the Chinese woman at the centre of the Nvidia scandal, remained in contact with an official from China's top intelligence agency for more than a year while she was secretly involved in a relationship with Jensen Huang, according to people familiar with US intelligence reports detailing the encounters, as per an article published in The New York Times. The woman reportedly maintained contact with an officer of China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) from the spring of 2025 until the fall of this year. The period coincided with at least part of her relationship with Jensen Huang, who was then leading the world's largest manufacturer of advanced artificial intelligence chips.
Asian markets extended their losses on Monday, November 23, as the artificial intelligence (AI)-led sell-off continued. South Korea's KOSPI bore the brunt of the regional rout, plunging as much as 5.8% in early trade before trimming its decline to around 3.2%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 1.8% before recovering much of its ground to trade roughly 0.4% lower.
Chinese equities followed a similar trajectory, with the Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 sliding up to 1.4% and 1.3% at the open before narrowing their losses to roughly 0.5%–0.6%. In India, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 reversed early gains to fall around 0.7%–0.8% in morning trade, while Taiwan's TAIEX swung between brief rebounds and losses of roughly 0.6%–1.0%, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.1%, and Japan's Nikkei 225 remained closed for the Labour Thanksgiving Day public holiday.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Force has continued pressure on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Two oil tankers have caught fire because they entered the “restricted area” east of the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian authorities reported that the vessels ignored prior warnings and switched off their transponder and navigation systems prior to hitting the mines.
Oil prices extended their decline on Monday despite continued disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz amid the US-Israel war on Iran, as a broader global stock market sell-off weighed on commodity markets. Brent crude futures fell 0.3 per cent to $92.29 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 0.18 per cent to $83.26 by 02:16 GMT, Reuters reported. The decline came despite persistent concerns over supply disruptions in the Gulf, where attacks on commercial vessels have threatened one of the world's most critical energy shipping routes.