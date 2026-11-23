Oil prices edged lower on Monday; WTI dropped about 40 cents to roughly $83 a barrel, and Brent fell 60 cents to about $92. That is a decline of roughly half a per cent. Crude is down about 18% over the past month, though still roughly 41% above a year ago. Crude is down about 18% over the past month, though still roughly 41% above a year ago. Brent averaged about $124 in October, and the EIA's November outlook expected it to stay near $100 for the rest of the year. Prices are well below that now.