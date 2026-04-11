US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: ‘Have goodwill, but not trust,’ says Iranian negotiator on talks with US

US-Israel-Iran war Highlights: An Iranian delegation arrived in Pakistan late on Friday (April 10) for peace talks with the United States. The group is being led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and includes Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, along with several senior officials. US Vice President JD Vance also departed on Friday for the scheduled talks in Islamabad, expressing optimism about the outcome of the negotiations.

Vance said that President Donald Trump had set out clear parameters for the discussions, while cautioning Tehran against attempting to mislead Washington.

“If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we are certainly prepared to extend an open hand. If they attempt to play us, they will find the negotiating team far less receptive,” he said.

Meanwhile, the fragile ceasefire agreed earlier this week between Iran and the United States appears increasingly uncertain. Reports have suggested that the Iranian delegation may not have left for Pakistan yet to participate in the crucial talks. Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, citing a source, reported that neither Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi nor Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf had departed for the Islamabad meeting.