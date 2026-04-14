As the US-Israel-Iran war enters its sixth week, tensions have sharply escalated following the collapse of ceasefire talks in Islamabad. US President Donald Trump has announced that the US Navy will enforce a blockade on vessels linked to Iran, marking a major maritime escalation. According to US Central Command, the blockade will target Iranian ports, though shipping between non-Iranian ports through the Strait of Hormuz will still be allowed. The move comes after 21 hours of negotiations between Washington and Tehran ended without agreement, casting doubt on the already fragile ceasefire.

Iran has strongly pushed back, accusing Washington of undermining the talks. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has meanwhile accused the US of “maximalism” and shifting positions during talks. “When just inches away from the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts and a blockade,” Araghchi wrote, adding, “Goodwill begets goodwill. Enmity begets enmity.”

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also dismissed US threats, saying they would have no impact. The conflict has also intensified on the ground. Israel has expanded operations in Lebanon under what reports describe as “Operation Eternal Darkness,” with heavy strikes hitting Beirut and other areas, causing significant casualties.