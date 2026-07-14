/Rome hosts Lebanon-Israel talks as negotiators push for Israeli troop withdrawal

Lebanon and Israel are holding talks in Rome to discuss the implementation details of a US- brokered framework peace deal signed in Washington, DC. Officials from both countries have resumed two-days meetings at the US embassy in the Italian capital on Tuesday, aimed at ending the war in Lebanon and the withdrawl of the Israeli troops from Southern Lebanon.

“We are also very pleased that Rome can serve as the venue for these meetings. In this way, our capital ⁠becomes a capital of peace,” said Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Monday ahead of a European Union meeting in Brussels.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has reportedly instructed the delegations about the immediate withdrawl of the Israeli army from two designated areas in Southern Lebanon ahead of engaging in any further negotiations. Though reports suggest expectations for progress are low. Reuters reported that one of the official suggested that moving the talks to Rome would help both the countries' delegations to consult their government for guidance as they negotiated.

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Israel occupies what it describes as a "buffer zone" about 10 km into Lebanon acroos the complete length of its. Israeli officials argue that the zone is necessary for Israel to protect Israeli settlements from attacks launched by Hezbollah. Israeli military has forced Lebanese people out of their home and more than 4,000 Lebanese have been killed and more than a million have been displaced. According to Reuters report several thousand Hezbollah fighters have died, thought these reports were n