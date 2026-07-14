/Iran's propaganda LEGO video lists Laura Loomer as next target after Lindsey Graham

Iran's new viral LEGO video explicitly featured conservative influencer Laura Loomer as its next target. The new video, which is part of Iran's ‘slopaganda’ series, had Laura Loomer as a target, recollecting occasions when Loomer blatantly called for bombing Iran. The crude humour amplifies Loomer's conspiracy theories that either Iran or Russia was behind the assassination of Lindsey Graham. While preliminary medical reports suggest that Graham died of a tear in his aorta.

The video “Bullseye Loomer” features Loomer as a target and highlights her paranoia following Lindsey Graham's death. It suggests that Loomer is sitting in her studio, calling for bombing the funeral ceremony of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, now she is panicking as the target has shifted to her. It explicitly claims, “Graham went down. Now you read every sign.”

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Laura Loomer reposted the video on her social media platform X with the caption, “They are calling for me to be killed over my support for the war in Iran. Meanwhile, Trump is bombing all of them tonight and turning every IRGC facility into a parking lot. Praise be to Allah.”

Loomer had become hyper-vigilant following Lindsey Graham's death. She was highlighting the Iranian media coverage, which celebrated Lindsey Graham's death, and pushed a conspiracy theory that it was an assassination either by Russia or Iran. Soon, Iran-linked social media accounts dropped a LEGO propaganda video reinforcing Loomer's theories and suggesting it was a hit job. It brazenly claimed credit for Lindsey Graham's death.

The video also features Monica Witt, a former US Air Force counterintelligence officer who defected to Iran in 2013. She was holding a list, on the screen, a checkmark was placed next to the name "Lindsey". Directly beneath it, the name "Laura" is listed without a checkmark.

Loomer reposted the video, claiming, "Iranian regime accounts once again calling for me to be assassinated." She frantically continued to share updates related to these videos. In one post, Loomer was paranoid," Why is Russian state media tag teaming the IRGC in all of their propaganda? The State Department and DHS need to take these threats of assassination against US citizens seriously. The IRGC is calling for me to be killed. And Russia is amplifying it." Then this paranoia quickly turned into frustration, suggesting the US president to “flatten Iran”.