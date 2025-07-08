/Laguna Beach fire sparks emergency evacuations, highest Level 3 alert issued. Watch visuals of Rancho Fire here

In California's Laguna Beach area, a bushfire that broke out on Monday (Jul 7) afternoon has sparked urgent evacuation orders and road closures as firefighters scrambled to contain the fast-moving flames. The blaze, dubbed the Rancho Fire, as per reports citing local authorities and the emergency alert platform Watch Duty, was first reported around 2:36 pm (local time) near Rancho Laguna Road and Morningside Drive. Within minutes, strong winds and dry conditions pushed the flames uphill, threatening homes and forcing evacuations in multiple neighbourhoods.

Emergency evacuation orders issued due to Laguna Beach fire

Within minutes of the fire first being reported, at 2:47 pm, emergency services issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents on Summit Drive, Katella Street, and La Mirada Street. Baja Street was later added to the evacuation list as conditions worsened. Meanwhile, Arch Beach Heights was designated a "Warning Area," meaning residents should be prepared to leave at a moment's notice. As of Monday evening, the fire had spread to approximately 3.1 acres. Laguna Beach officials said it remains under a Level 3 warning—the highest level alert that indicates an ongoing or imminent threat to life and property.

Watch visuals from the Laguna Beach fire:

Evacuation orders lifted after intense firefighting efforts

Fire crews, as per reports, have deployed both ground and aerial units to battle the blaze, with helicopters and fire engines working in tandem to prevent the flames from reaching nearby canyons. The steep hillside terrain and gusty afternoon winds had, however, complicated containment efforts. While authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the fire, they've emphasised the need for caution and swift evacuation. Following intense firefighting efforts, the evacuation orders were lifted. Taking to X, the City of Laguna Beach posted: “All evacuation orders due to the fire are lifted. Return home with caution due to Fire resources that will remain working in the area.”