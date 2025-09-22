/Kim Jung Un has fond memories of Trump but insists US stops 'obsessing over denuclearising' North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said if the US accepts reality, then there will be no reason to avoid dialogue. As Washington has been insisting that the former give up on nuclear weapons. North Korean state news agency KCNA reported on Monday (September 22). In his speech at the Supreme People's Assembly, Kim reminisced on his fond memories of US President Donald Trump. During Trump’s first presidency, the two leaders had had three engagements.



"If the United States drops the absurd obsession with denuclearising us and accepts reality, and wants genuine peaceful coexistence, there is no reason for us not to sit down with the United States," KCNA quoted Kim.

Add WION as a Preferred Source