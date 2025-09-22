/Kim Jung Un has fond memories of Trump but insists US stops 'obsessing over denuclearising' North Korea

Speaking at the Supreme People's Assembly, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he has fond memories of US President Donald Turmp.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said if the US accepts reality, then there will be no reason to avoid dialogue. As Washington has been insisting that the former give up on nuclear weapons. North Korean state news agency KCNA reported on Monday (September 22). In his speech at the Supreme People's Assembly, Kim reminisced on his fond memories of US President Donald Trump. During Trump’s first presidency, the two leaders had had three engagements.
"If the United States drops the absurd obsession with denuclearising us and accepts reality, and wants genuine peaceful coexistence, there is no reason for us not to sit down with the United States," KCNA quoted Kim.
He was clear that nuclear weapons in his country were a matter of survival. He elaborated that it was to safeguard the country and secure it at a time when the US and South Korea could pose threats. Kim also showed scepticism towards the friendly advances by the two countries; he called it insincere, as he said their intent is to weaken his country and destroy his regime. He stated these reasons for rejecting dialogues. South Korea's proposal on ending the North's nuclear programme is what Kim mentioned as proof of the fact.