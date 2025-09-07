'Crimes done with help of US...': Khamenei renews attack on Israel, tells Muslim nations to cut ties with 'Zionist regime' amid Gaza offensive

Iran's Supreme Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei urged all nations, particularly those with Islamic majorities, to end their commercial and political relations with Israel in order to ‘confront its catastrophic crimes.’ He said that continuing any form of cooperation with “the Zionist regime” is unacceptable in light of ongoing events. Khamenei's remarks were shared on his X profile after he met with the president and members of the cabinet on Sunday (Aug 7). According to him, the Muslim world must take a united and firm stand, using diplomatic and economic means to pressure Israel. He explained that cutting off trade and political ties is a necessary step toward supporting the Palestinian cause and showing solidarity with the oppressed. Khamenei stressed that silence or inaction would be seen as complicity, and he called on governments to reflect the will of their people, who are outraged by the situation. Meanwhile, he also praised Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's recent trip to China, stating that it “laid the groundwork for major developments, both economically and politically.”

"The Leader said the Zionist entity is committing numerous crimes and astonishing catastropheswithout any sense of shame. Although these crimes are carried out with the support of a power like the United States but the way to confront this situation is not closed,” Ayatollah Khamenei added. Khamenei also described Israel as the “most isolated and hated” regime in the world and stated that one of the main lines of Iran’s diplomacy should be urging other nations to cut political and commercial ties with the criminal regime, reported Press TV. Khamenei's remark came amid Israel's intensified offensive against Gaza. "The enemy wants to impose a 'no war, no peace' situation on Iran," Ali Khamenei said in a meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian and his cabinet members in Tehran. "One of the harms and dangers facing the country is precisely this state of 'no war, no peace,' which is not good."

Add WION as a Preferred Source