US Ukraine envoy Lt Gen. Keith Kellogg will step down in January. Kellogg had been a persistent pro-Ukrainian voice in Washington; his departure will not come as favourable news to Kyiv's or Zelensky's efforts to gain the upper hand in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Top US officials, led by US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, are in Kyiv to "discuss efforts to end the war" with Russia.

Keith Kellogg's appointment was for a temporary period, and it was supposed to be made permanent by the US Senate following 360 days. But as the 81-year-old is closing in on the end of his term and he will not continue thereafter, as reported by Reuters. It is notable that the draft plan, which was being circulated it requires Ukraine to make significant concessions on land and reports of Kellogg's resignation also emerged along with the secretive draft.

US- Russia secretive deal

