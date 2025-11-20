US Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg will step down in January, raising concerns in Kyiv as a secretive US-Russia deal circulates, pressuring Ukraine on territorial concessions.
US Ukraine envoy Lt Gen. Keith Kellogg will step down in January. Kellogg had been a persistent pro-Ukrainian voice in Washington; his departure will not come as favourable news to Kyiv's or Zelensky's efforts to gain the upper hand in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Top US officials, led by US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, are in Kyiv to "discuss efforts to end the war" with Russia.
Keith Kellogg's appointment was for a temporary period, and it was supposed to be made permanent by the US Senate following 360 days. But as the 81-year-old is closing in on the end of his term and he will not continue thereafter, as reported by Reuters. It is notable that the draft plan, which was being circulated it requires Ukraine to make significant concessions on land and reports of Kellogg's resignation also emerged along with the secretive draft.
The 28-point secretive deal presented by Steve Witkoff - Kirill Dmitriev has not been confirmed by either Trump or Putin. The deal involves Ukraine's recognition of the annexed territory of Crimea, losing control of the Donbas region in exchange for a rental fee; moreover, it could reduce Ukraine's military capacity by half to 400,000 and ban the use of the range air-to-air missile, block foreign diplomatic and military aid, especially from the US. The proposal has been submitted to Kyiv amid anxiety in the European capitals that Ukraine was being excluded from discussion about its own future. Zelensky have repeatedly denied any territorial concession to Russia, but now the news of pro-Kremlin voice like Kelloogg's exit will see advocate for Ukrainan agenda fall in the White House during a time when Trump has openly appeared to side with Russia in the conflict.