US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday said that the Watergate scandal that brought down the Nixon administration would not survive more than 12 hours in today's news cycle. He compared US President Donald Trump with Richard Nixon, suggesting that both of them were targeted by the “deep state” apparatus. Vance was discussing his new book “Communion” at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda, California. He suggested that the legacy of Nixon was going through a period of renaissance.

“If Watergate happened tomorrow, it would be like a 12-hour news story. The idea that it would have taken down a presidency is crazy,” said Vance."If you look at the story of how the deep state took down Richard Nixon, it's not all that different from what the same groups of people, the same institutions tried to do to Donald Trump in the first Trump administration."

He went on and compared himself to Nixon. “Young senator, vice president, writes some bestselling books, is hated by the media,” he said. “It kind of sounds like JD Vance. I’ve always liked Richard Nixon.”

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Richard Nixon, in his re-election campaign, wiretapped the Democratic headquarters, and the following US Senate hearings, which were televised nationally. The Watergate scandal and Nixon's resignation profoundly shattered public trust and permanently altered how Americans viewed their government. Along with the leaked Pentagon Papers in 1971, it proved that the highest levels of the US government would deliberately lie to the public to protect political interests.

41-year-old Vance was not born during the investigation into Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal. Vance's ambition of being associated with Nixon invites the dark legacy of abuse of executive power and facing rebellion by his own Republican party, and the only US President to resign, Vance is probably ignoring the scandals and trying to replicate his landslide electoral victory.