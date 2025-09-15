/JD Vance to host 'Charlie Kirk Show' as tribute to his friend less than a week after his assassination

Less than a week after Charlie Kirk’s death, US Vice President JD Vance announced that he would be hosting his friend’s show. This afternoon (September 15), Vance will take over the ‘Charlie Kirk Show’ and it will be aired from the White House. He posted on his X account, “Tomorrow, I will have the honor of hosting the Charlie Kirk Show. Please join me as I pay tribute to my friend.”

On September 10, Conservative activist Krik was shot by a sniper when he was addressing the students at Utah University. The sniper was positioned on the terrace of a building in the premises. A day after his death, the law enforcement authorities released a new video and photos of a person of interest. The authorities have requested public assistance to identify and locate the person. Earlier, two people were detained and later released, as they did not have any link to the shooting at the Utah event. Officials said they are still unable to find and name the individual who orchestrated the attack on the 31-year-old conservative activist. Kirk was a MAGA promoter and has been vocal about his views on gun laws.

