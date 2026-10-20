/JD Vance refuses to endorse Netanyahu, distances himself from Israeli election

US Vice President JD Vance on Monday declined to endorse Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday and said that he is neither “pro-endorsing” nor “anti-endorsing”, refusing to get involved in Israeli politics. This comes after US President Donald Trump endorsed Netanyahu for the upcoming Israeli election.

“I endorse American candidates, and that’s where I’m focused on is the midterm,” said Vance. “I’m not getting involved in Israeli elections.”

He clarified that his refusal to offer a backing should not be interpreted as opposition to the Israeli Prime Minister, stating, “I’m not anti-endorsing him. I’m not pro-endorsing him.”

In fact, Trump also tried to hold back on endorsing Netanyahu last month in an interview with Times; he said that “I’m not involved in (Israeli) politics anymore.”

Though last Sunday he posted on Truth Social endorsing the Israeli Prime Minister, calling him a “Great Warrior Prime Minister”. Netanyahu also thanked Trump for his “tremendous support".

Vance's break from Israel is uncharacteristic of Trump's foreign policy, as Vance had travelled to Budapest in April to publicly endorse then-Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s reelection bid. Orban was later ousted after 16 years. He also met AfD leader Alice Weidel last year in Germany.

“The president has the most effective endorsement in American or international political history,” said Vance aboard Air Force Two.