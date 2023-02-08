Japan's Mitsubishi abandons plans to build passenger jet, admits it 'lacked the know-how'

Japan has abandoned its plans to build its first 'homegrown passenger jet' after years of technical setbacks and rising building costs. A decade after the aircraft was supposed to have gone for commercial services, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said that it will cancel the public-private SapceJet Project, Guardian reported.

The company in its statement said that it was facing "difficulties to obtain an understanding and necessary cooperation from global partners."

The twin-engine plane, designed to carry passengers of fewer than 100, was invented for short flights and was supposed to open a new chapter in Japan's aviation.

Being one of the most developed countries in the world, this project for Japan came as a disappointment.

The company in its statement said that the regional jet suffered several delivery delays and technical glitches and "failed to confirm sufficient business viability."

The firm's president, Seiji Izumisawa told reporters that Mitsubishi admits that it "lacked the know-how" to develop the passenger jets and that they are no longer sure of its viability.

The project was launched in 2008 under the name Mitsubishi Regional Jet, suffered repeated setbacks and even missed its 2013 rollout.

It was put on hold in 2020 after a series of technical glitches and a dramatic fall in demand for the new aircraft.

Many suspects that the North American regulations, pilot shortages and the need to find "decarbonisation solutions" also contributed to the project's failure.

The aircraft which was renamed SapceJet in 2019 was supported by not only the government but many domestic companies like Toyota.

(with inputs from agencies)