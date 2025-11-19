/Japan not qualified to become permanent UNSC member? China says Tokyo is ‘incapable of shouldering responsibility’ amid Taiwan row

At present, the UNSC has five permanent members: China, the US, the UK, France, and Russia. Countries like India have called for reforms to the UN Security Council so that it reflects the current multipolar order.
Amid the ongoing diplomatic tensions, China claimed on Wednesday (Nov 19) that Japan was not "qualified" to become a permanent member of the UNSC. The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, Japan is “incapable of shouldering the responsibility of safeguarding international peace and security." This was amid the tensions over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks on Taiwan. Mao said Japan “is not qualified to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council".
“Japan has not fully reflected on its wartime responsibilities and Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has recently made erroneous remarks about Taiwan, challenging the post-war international order," Ning said.