Japan: Gion district in Kyoto enforces visitor restrictions to combat overtourism

In response to overtourism challenges exacerbated by the pandemic, Kyoto's famous geisha district, Gion, is putting in place visitor restrictions, particularly in private alleys, to address resident concerns and preserve cultural integrity.

Kyoto residents, especially those residing in the picturesque Gion district, have long expressed frustration with the surge in tourist numbers, as reported by The Japan Times.

In December, a council representing Gion's residents appealed to the city administration, saying their neighbourhood is not a mere tourist attraction but a living community deserving respect.

Strengthened response to ongoing issues

The Gion district council, acknowledging the persistent challenges posed by overtourism, has now decided to escalate its response. The council has announced plans to implement stricter measures, including banning tourists from entering private alleys, effective from April onwards.

Isokazu Ota, an executive member of the Gion district council, told The Japan Times that tourists would be discouraged from accessing narrow private streets, where intrusive behaviour and privacy violations have become prevalent.

However, Gion's main thoroughfare, Hanamikoji Street, will remain accessible to tourists, ensuring a balance between accessibility and privacy.

Ota highlighted the intrusive conduct exhibited by some tourists, likening their actions to that of paparazzi. Instances of disrespectful behaviour, such as attempting to take photographs or getting too close to geisha on narrow streets, have prompted the need for stricter regulations.

Previous attempts to address unwanted tourist behaviour included installing warning signs prohibiting photography on private roads, with potential fines imposed for violations. Despite these measures, the challenges persist, necessitating more robust enforcement strategies.

Understanding Geisha culture

It's crucial to dispel misconceptions surrounding geisha, clarifying that they are not sex workers but highly skilled entertainers proficient in traditional Japanese arts, including dance, music, and storytelling.

The initiative in Gion reflects broader efforts across Japan to combat overtourism and safeguard cultural heritage sites. Mount Fuji, another iconic destination, is implementing measures such as visitor fees and capacity limits to manage tourism influxes effectively.