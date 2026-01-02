/January 2026 Wolf Supermoon: What time is it and where to see it in India? Details inside

Google Preferred
Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Jan 03, 2026, 24:14 IST | Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 24:14 IST
For representative purpose only Photograph: (Unsplash)

Story highlights

The Wolf Supermoon on January 3 promises a bright spectacle across India. The Wolf Supermoon on January 3, named for winter howling wolves, marks the first of three supermoons in 2026

A brilliant ‘Wolf Supermoon’ will illuminate the sky on January 3, 2026, making its appearance brighter and larger than usual. This special full Moon occurs when the Moon is closest to Earth, at a distance of around 362,000 km, making it up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a typical full Moon. The event will be the first full Moon of the year 2026, marking the start of a trio of supermoons this year. Its extra brightness is due to a combination of factors: the Moon’s proximity to Earth (near perigee), Earth's closeness to the Sun (near perihelion), and the full Moon phase, all contributing to a spectacular sight.

What time can you see it in India?

For those in India, the Wolf Supermoon will be visible after sunset, roughly around 5:45-6:00 pm IST on January 3. It will rise in the east, appearing with a golden or orange hue as it crosses the sky throughout the night, setting in the west at dawn. This will be an ideal time for skywatchers to see the Moon at its brightest, alongside Jupiter, which will also be visible in the vicinity of the Moon. While the difference in size may not be immediately apparent to the naked eye, the enhanced brightness will make the event truly unforgettable.

The Wolf Moon, traditionally named after the howling wolves heard during midwinter nights in the Northern Hemisphere, will be a significant lunar event this year. The full Moon will occur precisely at 10:02–10:04 GMT, but it will appear full for a few nights before and after. To get the best view, head outside for moonrise on January 2 or 3 and enjoy this natural wonder!

