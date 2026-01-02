/January 2026 Wolf Supermoon: What time is it and where to see it in India? Details inside

A brilliant ‘Wolf Supermoon’ will illuminate the sky on January 3, 2026, making its appearance brighter and larger than usual. This special full Moon occurs when the Moon is closest to Earth, at a distance of around 362,000 km, making it up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a typical full Moon. The event will be the first full Moon of the year 2026, marking the start of a trio of supermoons this year. Its extra brightness is due to a combination of factors: the Moon’s proximity to Earth (near perigee), Earth's closeness to the Sun (near perihelion), and the full Moon phase, all contributing to a spectacular sight.

What time can you see it in India?

For those in India, the Wolf Supermoon will be visible after sunset, roughly around 5:45-6:00 pm IST on January 3. It will rise in the east, appearing with a golden or orange hue as it crosses the sky throughout the night, setting in the west at dawn. This will be an ideal time for skywatchers to see the Moon at its brightest, alongside Jupiter, which will also be visible in the vicinity of the Moon. While the difference in size may not be immediately apparent to the naked eye, the enhanced brightness will make the event truly unforgettable.